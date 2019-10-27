WHITEHALL – Buttons and Bows Preschool is celebrating 50 years in 2019.
The program began in 1969 for 3 and 4 year olds as a volunteer preschool. The following year, the preschool became a tuition based program so that a teacher could be hired.
For many years, the preschool served 3-5 year olds in their morning program. In 2013 Buttons and Bows was asked by the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to offer a free GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) class, and the offer was accepted.
Since then Buttons and Bows has offered both the 3-5 year old morning tuition class as well as the 4 year old afternoon free GSRP class.
Although the staff and students have changed over the 50 years, the philosophy has not. The preschool is a play-based program supported by research that children learn best through their natural interest in play and curiosity. Students are taught through hands on experiences by experimenting, exploring and discovery.
Age appropriate activities focus on math, language, reading, social studies, art and real-life problem solving. Days in the program include group times, outdoor play, healthy snacks and monthly walks to the White Lake Community Library.
Buttons and Bows is located in the White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
The director and lead teacher is Kim DuBois, with Sherri Mikkelson as the associate teacher. For enrollment information in the current school year, contact Sherri Mikkelson at 231-766-1576.