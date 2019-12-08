MONTAGUE – This year marks the fifth anniversary of White River Yoga’s Candlelight Yoga for the nonprofit Hope Scarves.
The event will be held Wednesday, December 18, 7:00-8:15 p.m., at White River Yoga — Studio France, 8742 Ferry St. Montague. Mats are available if needed.
Over those years, this light has spread to the other west Michigan yoga studios as well. Hundreds of participants; men, women and children of all ages have become part of this ‘Circle of Hope’.
As White River Yoga’s Mitch Coleman reflects, “I hope there comes a day when we won’t have to do this, but in the meantime it’s a powerful way to bring people together.”
We remember that the impetus for all this goes back much farther than five years, to 2007 when three White Lake moms in their thirties were diagnosed with breast cancer. One of them, Lara Plewka MacGregor, founded Hope Scares as a result. Since then over 10,000 scarves have been sent out to women in treatment. Each scarf is wrapped in the story of the woman who wore that scarf before with the message being, “I did it. So can you.”
Currently there are some twenty partnerships between Hope Scarves and cancer treatment centers throughout the United States. There a woman can select a beautiful Hope Scarf, at no cost, as part of her patient support options.
Hope Scarves then does follow-ups with each recipient. Two of those programs are in Muskegon at The Johnson Family Cancer Center and The Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center. Unfortunately, the need for this support continues to grow so rapidly that we struggle to fully fund this mission. Without events like this one those powerful resources wouldn’t be available.
On this night, Coleman will lead participants in an all-levels, donation-based, session with his unique blend of humor and mindfulness. In the end it’s not about whether you can “do” yoga. It’s an opportunity to share the light of Hope in the darkness.
As Lara sees it, “Hope isn’t reserved for those who “beat cancer” or are “cancer free”. Hope, love, and light are there for all of us no matter the circumstances…if we choose it.”
You can donate online at www.hopescarves.org. Specify White River Yoga in ‘Comments’ box.