The voters have had their say in the November 5 general election.
In the future City of Whitehall voters will elect their mayor. And, the White Lake Fire Authority will continue to be housed in a 65-year-old fire station in downtown Whitehall.
In city council elections, Whitehall council member Norm Kittleson, who received 230 votes, failed to win re-election. He was elected to a two-year term in 2017.
Voters were casting ballots to elect five council members among eight candidates. The top three candidates with the most votes receive four-year terms. The next two get two-year terms.
Council member Steve Salter received the most votes 362. He is completing a four-year term. Sean Mullally received 349 votes to earn his first term on council. The third four-year term goes to Richard Connell who has served as an appointee since last January upon the resignation of council member Jen Hain who moved out of town. Connell received 308 votes.
Two-year terms are going to Scott Brown (289 votes) who was appointed last February to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of council member Kevin Spencer, and to incumbent mayor pro-tem Ellie Dennis (272 votes). Dennis is completing a four-year term.
Missing the cut by just three votes (269) is Keith Heidelberg. Also failing to get enough votes for a seat on the council is Matt Dalrymple (199 votes).
Charter Amendment
City of Whitehall voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment which will allow them to vote for mayor beginning with the November 2021 election. At large candidates will run for a two-year term. In the same election three candidates will be elected to four-year terms on the seven-member council.
That replaces the previous provision in which the council members elect the mayor for a two-year term the first meeting after the election in which four members are elected every two years. Among the four elected the top three get four year terms and the fourth gets a two-year term.
WLFA proposal
A five-year, 1.65 mill proposal to fund the construction of a new fire station and purchase of two fire trucks was defeated by just 21 votes. The proposal received 1,003 no votes (50.35%) and 982 yes votes (49.30 votes).
It was the absentee voting in Fruitland Township which killed the proposal. While voters at the poll on Tuesday supported the proposal 801 yes votes to 662 no votes, the Fruitland AV results were 341 no votes to just 181 yes votes.
Among the three member municipalities of the authority, Fruitland Township was the only one with more voters opposing the millage. No votes totaled 582 and yes votes tallied 441.
In the City of Whitehall, voters supported the millage 365 yes votes to 279 no votes.
Montague
It was a low voter turnout Tuesday in the City of Montague with no competition on the ballot for city council and mayor, and no other ballot issues. Only 163 of the registered voters cast ballots.
Tom Lohman was returned as mayor for the next two years with 157 votes.
Back on the city council for four-year terms are current council members Lisa Ann Kiel, Tim Todd and Jeri Wonders. Todd received 153 votes, while Wonders got 137 and Kiel collected 133.