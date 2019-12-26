SIX LAKES, MICH. At approximately noon today, Thursday, Dec. 26, members of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Marine Services Team recovered the body of 5-year-old Beau Belson from a pond near where he was reported last seen playing outside yesterday.
Family members reported the little boy missing near the area of N. Holland Road and Fleck Road in Montcalm County at approximately 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day.
The MSP was assisted with the search by multiple law enforcement partners from Montcalm and surrounding counties, several local fire departments, numerous search and rescue teams, hundreds of volunteers on foot, as well as members of the MSP Canine and Aviation units and Marine Services Team. The MSP would like to thank the hundreds of community members who selflessly volunteered their time to help look for Beau.
MSP Lakeview Post and Sixth District detectives will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.