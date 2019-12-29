Jerry Schiller and Robin Spicklemire got into the Christmas spirit this year with a colorful display of lights outside and inside of their Montague Township home on Ochs Road, just north of Fruitvale Road.
Their decorating started in November and continued to Christmas Eve when another big event occurred — the couple got engaged to be married.
“It’s very magical,” Robin described the lighting display. She said Jerry put up some Christmas lights outside last year, but went all out this year.
A focus of the display is a large cross-shaped light display on the side of the barn. “That was Jerry’s idea,” she said.
A lighted tree display is on the silo. The outdoor display also includes a star, Santa, reindeer (lighted target deer), and lights on the wraparound porch posts and on trees in the yard.
A Beacon reader called the newspaper to report on the colorful display.
Robin said Jerry used his bucket truck to hang the cross display and lights on the barn roof, and the tree on the silo.
“All these displays were Jerry’s idea,” she said.
Watch for more lights next year.
“Yesterday (the day after Christmas) we bought $450 in lights and that was at 50 percent off,” Robin said.