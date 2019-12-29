WHITEHALL – Senior citizens in the city will enjoy free membership in the new Viking Athletic Center (VAC) and other expanded offerings by the White Lake Area Community Education (WLACE).
The memberships and other offerings will be funded by the Senior Millage in Muskegon County.
Twenty-five percent of the millage approved by voters in 2017 goes to local municipalities to coordinate, and provide services, programs and activities for senior citizens, ages 60 and over, in their jurisdictions.
The Whitehall city council, at its December 17 meeting, voted to allocate its $12,870 share of the annual Senior Millage to the WLACE which provides services to senior citizens.
According to the resolution to apply for the senior millage allocation, the funds will go to enhance and expand senior activities through WLACE.
WLACE currently provides a wide range of senior citizen services for the five local school districts its serves. Those districts are Whitehall District Schools, Montague Area Public Schools, Reeths-Puffer Schools, Holton Public Schools and North Muskegon Public Schools.
The city reported WLACE has made a commitment to provide a dedicated recreation coordinator to expand the current activities, and to develop and coordinate new activities for seniors.
One new service for senior citizens is membership for the VAC which has an indoor walking track. Construction of the VAC is wrapping up, and it is being used initially for student activities, but will be opened to the public on a scheduled basis. The VAC was built with funds from Whitehall District Schools $12.9 million bond issue approved by voters in 2016. The bond also included funds for major renovations and additions to other school district buildings, including the White Lake Community Center.
While the bond issue paid for construction, a two-mill request to pay for construction of an aquatic center and recreation program funding was defeated in 2017. So the plan for public use of the VAC is to charge a membership.
“As quite a surprise to many of the local municipalities, the Muskegon County Senior Millage board with the blessing of the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners has decided to allocate $550,000 to the local units. Apparently they are sitting on a $1.7 million excess fund balance. The half million dollars would actually come from this year’s allocations, which as I understand would not reduce that $1.7 million,” explained Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler when he introduced the plan at the city council’s December 10 work session.
Huebler said there are all sorts of ideas floating out as to how to spend the money. Speaking to some other city managers in the county, Huelver said some of the ideas to aid seniors include lawn mowing, clearing sidewalks of snow, and discounts at Muskegon Farmers Market.
Huebler recommended Whitehall accept money and allocate it to WLACE.
Tom Moore, director of WLACE who attended the December 10 work session, said the county’s senior millage has a lot of unrequested funds. WLACE programs offered to seniors include Matter of Balance class, chair volleyball, pickleball, and t’ai chi. “We intend to apply for more money — transportation services for seniors in the community. Our intent is expand what we are doing,” Moore added.
Moore said the senior millage funds programs and coordination of programs for seniors, but does not fund purchase of equipment.
“This is a use it or lose it proposition for us,” said Council member Sean Mullally at the work session. “We take the money and find a use for it or we don’t take the money and some other part of the county gets it.
“The kinds of millages I really like is when you have a concrete outline of an identified need and how you are going to address that need and you will follow through on that. This is not an example of it.”
In a 2018 annual report of the Senior Millage, it indicates 94 senior citizens residing in the City of Whitehall participated in programs funded by the millage. Major programs funded by the millage include congregate meals and Meals on Wheels, senior center activities, home repairs/modifications, senior navigator outreach, dental and vision services, Alzheimer education, ramp builds, health and wellness classes, senior safety assessments and emergency needs.
Council member Steve Salter asked that WLACE give an accounting to the city on how the money is spent to provide transparency to the public. Huebler said that should not be a problem, and the city will ask for an annual report. The city manager said the money will be allocated on an annual basis.