MONTAGUE – A new listening system was put to the test at the Montague City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.
It was the first time the system had been used since it was installed in the city hall’s downstairs conference room. City manager Jeff Auch said the system cost around $10,000, and will hopefully help people with hearing impairments.
Microphones are mounted in the ceiling just above the areas where the city council and the city manager sit during the regular city council meetings. The sound picked up is then amplified by speakers that sit toward the back of the room.
In addition to amplifying the sound through speakers, the system also transmits the noise into something called a hearing loop. This hearing loop is a channel people with hearing aids can tune into with their device to better hear the speakers in the room.
The installation of the system was done by American Loop Services in Shelby.