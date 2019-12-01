MONTAGUE – On Monday, Nov. 18, the city council made appointments to the various boards and commissions.
Tim Todd was appointed as the mayor pro-tem, as well as to the planning commission and the downtown development authority. Lisa Kiel was appointed to the zoning board of appeals .
Bruce Froelich was appointed to the White Lake Ambulance Authority as the City of Montague representative. Claude Babcock will serve as Froelich’s alternate on the ambulance authority.
Babcock will also serve on the board of assessors with Susan Newhof. Jeri Wonders will represent the city on the Montague Fire District Authority.
Mayor Tom Lohman will serve on the Montague Industrial Park Committee.