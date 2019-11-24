WHITEHALL – Accounting firm Vredeveld Haefner LLC., in Grand Rapids has given the City of Whitehall a clean opinion on its annual financial audit.
According to the website Investopedia, “An unqualified opinion is also known as a clean opinion. The auditor reports an unqualified opinion if the financial statements are presumed to be free from material misstatements.”
According to the audit, the net position of the city increased by $1,258,254, which was mostly the result of capital contributions made for the construction of the Playhouse at White Lake.
“On the playhouse they received a big amount of contributions, about $1.5 million, and as you know issued that $1.9 million [sic] constructed a nice playhouse,” said accountant Doug Vredeveld.
Vredeveld said in the audit they did note one internal control item that could be improved upon at the playhouse. He said the city could improve how it receives cash at the playhouse, but believes that they are already working on it.
The majority of the revenue generated by the city comes from property taxes, the majority of the city expenses comes from public safety.
Between 2018 to 2019 the fund balance for the city decreased by $109,595. The fund balance was reported to be at $2,590,526 at the end of the fiscal year, with $744,886 reported as being unassigned.
According to the audit, “The general fund is the chief operating fund of the City. At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned fund balance of the general fund was $744,886. As a measure of the general fund’s liquidity, it may be useful to compare unassigned fund balance to total fund expenditures. Unassigned fund balance represents 31.3-percent of total general fund expenditures and transfers out.”
Budgetary highlights include:
• Adjustments were made to the general fund budget at the end of the year when the 19/20 budget was adopted. This added $14,360 of additional revenue, and a reduction of $29,965 in expenses.
• The price of curb side brush pick up increased this year, with a line item increase of $3,500 to the general fund.
• The street funds for major and local roads were amended for extra tree trimming and removal due to high winds and disease.
• The major street fund needed to be increased to pay for additional work repairing pot holes. The work was transferred from the winter maintenance department to the routine maintenance department.
• The local street fund received $13,400 from state METRO funds, and needed to increase the administrative expenses by $2,000.
• Due to additional permits being issued, inspection fees were raised by $21,900 and expenses increased to $20,500.
To read the full audit visit: https://treas-secure.state.mi.us/LAFDocSearch/