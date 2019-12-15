Muskegon, MI – The Coalition for a Drug Free Muskegon County (DFC) has launched a new website.
The website will act as a one-stop shop for community members who are seeking information regarding SUD treatment, prevention, recovery, harm reduction, education and awareness.
"I am so excited that the DFC has a new, user friendly website that brings information about substance use prevention, treatment and recovery so it is all in one place. It helps parents find facts and techniques to talk with their kids, places for community members to get involved, and information for those in need to find support and treatment options. We know that drug misuse is a community problem. The new DFC website is a tool to help our community address this issue together," explained the Coalition for Drug Free Muskegon former chair, Kate Kesteloot Scarbrough, executive director at Mediation and Restorative Services.
The website highlights community organizations and services for individuals who are seeking information on treatment, detox or recovery services. The website consists of state and local statistics and data, local agencies and community collaboratives, current legislation around substance use disorder (SUD), and educational resources.
"As an organizing body of many community initiatives, this platform will allow us to provide accurate information to our community. Utilizing a data-driven approach, this website is a collaborative effort to increase awareness on the various substance use resources available in Muskegon County," said Muskegon County Sheriff and DFC Co-Chair Michael Poulin. "Through this tool, we are excited to have this information easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone."
The DFC of Muskegon County houses six subcommittees that aim to educate youth and young adults on the legal, health, and social consequences of substance use. The Muskegon Alcohol Liability Initiative (ALI), Muskegon Area Medication Disposal Program (MAMDP), Knowsmoke Tobacco Reduction Coalition, and the Alliance for Marijuana Prevention (AMP) coalition were the original four subcommittees of the DFC. In 2018, the Ride with Pride Program and the Muskegon County Opiate Taskforce were added under the DFC governing body.
In 2014, the DFC and its subcommittees were nationally recognized by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) as Coalition of the Year, and were awarded the "Got Outcomes" award for producing the most outcomes in combating substance use among youth in Muskegon County.
The DFC Executive Committee, who assisted in the development of the website, consists of partnering agencies such as; HealthWest, Public Health of Muskegon County, Eastside Outpatient Services, Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, the Health Project, Lakeshore Regional Entity, Muskegon City Police Department, and Norton Shores Police Department.
For more information about the Drug Free website, please visit: www.drugfreemuskegon.org