The Citizen’s Supporting White Lake Fire are bringing laughs to the waterlogged and freezing cold White Lake Area
The Saturday, January 25, show is featuring comedian David Dyer, with Matt Lauria, and hosted by White Lake Fire Authority Captain Pete McCarthy, who is known for his humor. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The show will be held at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Dyer’s interesting and sometimes twisted take on life will make you say, “Hey, that happened to me, too” even if it didn’t … it’s weird, I know. You’re sure to walk out of his show feeling better about yourself or sorry for him … he’s fine with it either way.
Dyer has been performing stand-up at clubs and corporate events for over 20 years. He’s worked with some of the best comics in the industry including Mike Birbiglia, Jim Breuer, and Lewis Black. He’s been a contributing writer to NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Politically Incorrect. He’s a regular on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show and frequently guest hosts multiple radio shows for Cumulus Broadcasting in Grand Rapids. Read David’s articles on the satirical news website AbsrdComedy.
Matt Lauria has been ineffective at everything from relationships and productivity but particularly at writing witty comedy bios. These failures not only make for an evening of incredible entertainment, but also leave audience members feeling as if they’ve accomplished more in their lifetime.
Tickets for the show are $10 with a $2 convenience fee. To obtain tickets go online to https://theplayhouseatwhitelake.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2504007