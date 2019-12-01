Members of the White Lake Community Fund watched a demonstration of a cardiac resuscitation compression system during a grant presentation November 11 at the White Lake Community Library.
The WLCF is an advised fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
The WLCF granted $5,000 toward the purchase of the $15,000 compression system.
Captain Peter McCarthy of the White Lake Fire Authority demonstrated the battery-powered system which provides compressions during a cardio-resuscitation rescue.
McCarthy said firefighters can manually provide chest compression for about two minutes before their arms get tired and they are less effective. That requires the firefighters to provide CPR compressions in pit crew fashion, taking turns at providing the compressions.
The compression system will allow less firefighters to provide the necessary compressions in a timely fashion.
McCarthy said the compression system is the fourth one available in Muskegon County and the first one located north of the Muskegon River. He said this device will be shared with other medical rescue units in the area, and is already in service.
"This is game changing technology," McCarthy commented on its importance in the cardio-resuscitation rescues.
WLCF also presented a grant to the White Lake Music Society to provide individual instrument instruction to middle school students in the Montague and Whitehall school districts on January 16. The $1,025 grant will fund six professional musicians to go into the schools for three hours that day to provide the instruction.
WLCF has distributed $65,000 in grants to community non-profits this year, including $34,000 toward the capital campaign for the expansion and renovation of The Playhouse at White Lake.