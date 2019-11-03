MONTAGUE – The third grade class of RRO Elementary School will be performing a special concert honoring the veterans and their families in the White Lake Community.
The performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Montague High School Auditorium, 4900 Stanton Blvd. Leading the third graders will be band director Jacquelyn Wood.
Wood recently received the Spirit of America Citation Award, and has received several awards for her patriotism. Her father, brother, and son are all veterans.