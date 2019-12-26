Montague Police
December 24
• At 4:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Dowling and Water streets. The drivers were a 22-yer-old Muskegon woman and a 34-year-old Fremont man. The man was cited for driving while license suspended. There were no injuries and only minor damage to the vehicles.
December 23
• Montague Foods, 8718 Water St., reported that the day before (Dec. 22) at 9:20 a.m. a white male took a phone charger valued at $10. The man’s image was captured by a security camera.
December 21
• A minor two-vehicle crash occurred on Dowling St. near Sheridan St. intersection at 10:52 p.m. A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Montague woman had stopped on Sheridan, but rolled onto Dowling St. when a dog in the car distracted the driver. The vehicle rolled into the path of a vehicle driven by a westbound truck driven by a Muskegon man. There were no injuries and only minor damage to the vehicles.
December 19
• At 3:30 a.m., a drive-off was reported at Wesco, 8973 Water St. A woman driving a dark colored SUV had pumped $68 in gas and left without paying. The vehicle left the gas station/convenience store on Water St./BR-31, headed north.
Whitehall Police
December 24
• At 9:53 p.m.Whitehall officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hanson Street. The caller reported that an unknown person was at their door and appeared to be injured. When officers arrived at the scene the victim had already left but based on the caller’s description officers went to the 100 block of N. Livingston to investigate. There officers learned that a resident there had been the person on Hanson Street. The victim reported that she was walking back from a local business and tripped and had fallen and injured her head. Officers noted that she appeared intoxicated and she was unable to explain why she had stopped at the house on Hanson Street. The occupants were warned to be quiet, but less than an hour later police were called back on a report that one of the men was trying to kill the woman. When officers arrived the second time it appeared that the call was false so officers attempted to separate the parties for the night. Officers were unsuccessful in separating the group but there were no further calls.
December 20
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office is reviewing a case for charges of larceny against a 69-year-old Whitehall man. At 11:15 a.m. a resident of the 1200 block of E. Colby St. reported that their license plate tab had been stolen. The caller also identified a possible suspect who lived in the complex. The officer checked the parking lot and found suspect’s vehicle bearing the stolen tab. When questioned, the suspect admitted to putting the tab on his vehicle but also claimed that he didn’t drive much because his license was suspended. The suspect was released pending issuance of a warrant.
• A business in the 200 block of E. Colby St. reported that a customer had failed to pay for about $20 worth of gasoline the day before. The manager reported the customer had pre-paid for gas but then pumped gas from a nearby pump and the pre-paid pump. Officers were able to contact the customer who later returned and paid for the additional gasoline. No further action was taken.
December 19
• An officer on patrol made a traffic stop for no taillights on a wrecker that was passing through town. The officer spoke briefly with the Montague man whom he recognized from previous contacts. After discussing the situation with the taillights the driver and vehicle were released at 8:17 p.m. The officer, completing the report of the stop, discovered the 44-year-old driver had a suspended license. The officer located the driver at his residence and issued him a citation for DWLS.
• Whitehall police were called to the 500 block of S. Division St. to assist on a deer that was caught in the caller’s fence. When the officer arrived at the 6:37 a.m. call, the animal had its rear leg caught in the wire fence. Using bolt cutters the officer was able to free the animal that ran off, presumably headed to the North Pole.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
December 23
• At 5:23 a.m., nonaggravated assault was reported in the 700 block of Quail Ct.
• At 2:57 p.m., burglary-entry without authority was reported in the 1900 block of Lilac St.
• At 12:01 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Holton Rd.
December 20
• At 7:46 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on N. Roberts Rd., at Holton Rd.
December19
• At 2:59 p.m., retail fraud-theft was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
December 18
• At 7:52 a.m., nonaggravated assault was reported in the 2500 block of Becker Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
December 17
• At 5:32 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at Simonelli Rd., Laketon Twp.