Whitehall Police
January 1
• An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Whitehall woman. The officer was observing traffic in the 700 block of Colby St. when a vehicle passed that matched the description of one involved in break-ins in the area. The officer followed and checked to plate to find the owner was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When the vehicle stopped at a business in the 1000 block of Colby St. the officer made contact with the driver and she was taken into custody at 11:58 p.m. The suspect was wanted for possession of methamphetamine stemming from an August 1 incident investigated by Whitehall Police. The woman was lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
• At 10:26 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to assist Health West counselors in the 200 block of S. Division St. A person there had threatened suicide and the officer assisted the counselors in convincing the woman to go to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. ProMed assisted on the call by transporting the person to Hackley Hospital.
• A Whitehall resident called police to report that her purse had been stolen from her vehicle while she was at a business in the 100 block of W. Colby St. While the officer was speaking to the caller at 12:43 a.m. he received a call from the business saying that they had found a purse under a table at the business. It was confirmed to be the caller’s purse and the victim agreed to come in later in the day to retrieve her property.
December 31
• A traffic crash at the intersection of Division St. and Slocum St. resulted in only minor damage to both vehicles. A 39-year-old Montague woman was westbound on Slocum St. approaching Division and was unable to stop and slid partially into the intersection. A vehicle northbound on Division St. was driven by a 21 year old Blue Lake Township man who was unable to avoid the other car. The investigating officer noted hazardous road conditions as a contributing factor to the 5:56 p.m. crash and no citations were issued.
December 29
• At 2:53 p.m. an officer was sent to check the well-being of a person walking in the roadway on the causeway. The officer located the 83-year-old Montague Township resident in the 500 block of Colby St. and a local computer check showed a warning for dementia. The man was later returned to his home by the officer.
December 27
• An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Colby St. after noting the vehicle was leaking gasoline and speeding. When the officer approached the car during the 11:32 p.m. stop he found that the driver was just swallowing a marijuana cigarette. The vehicle was impounded due to the safety hazard of leaking gasoline and the driver was released after being tested for intoxication. No further action was taken.
• A Hesperia man was cited for MIP (minor in possession) when he was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer on patrol at 7:17 p.m. first noted the vehicle at an address known recently for illegal activity. During the stop in the 1000 block of Colby St. the officer asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the driver surrendered a marijuana pipe. When asked a second time the 18-year-old surrendered a marijuana grinder and bong. When asked a third time the suspect surrendered a “shooter,” a small 50 ml bottle of liquor. The driver was checked for impairment and then released with his citation.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
December 31
• At 12:46 p.m., a hit and run accident was reported in the 2100 block of Holton Rd.
• At 12:18 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1000 block of westbound Skyline Drive.
• At 5:59 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on southbound US-31 at Skyline Drive.
December 30
• At 6:36 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Jaric Rd. at Holton Rd.
• At 7:20 p.m., at theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Oak Ave.
• At 11:54 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on eastbound Skyline Drive at Getty Ave.
December 29
• At 12:56 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Russell Rd. at E. Giles Rd.
December 26
• At 4:35 p.m., a forgery/counterfeit was reported in the 1700 block of Holton Rd.
• At 9:45 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at the northbound exit to Holton Rd.
December 25
• At 11:28 p.m., an aggravated/felonious assault was reported in the 2600 block of E. River Rd.