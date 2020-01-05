Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.