Montague Police
December 12
• At 6:30 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Dicey St. at Mason St. A vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Montague woman, headed southbound on Dicey, struck a deer. The vehicle suffered minor damage.
Whitehall Police
December 19
• Whitehall officers looking to arrest a woman on an outstanding warrant instead arrested a man who also had warrants. Officers went to the 8100 block of Cook Street in Montague looking for the suspect at 12:38 a.m. When checking license plates to see if the suspect vehicle was there, a relative of the suspect was found to have a warrant. Officers made contact at the apartment with a 36-year-old Montague man and he was taken into custody for a warrant out of Oceana County. He was later transported to the county line and turned over to Oceana County deputies.
December 18
• A Whitehall resident was involved in a car-deer crash in the 900 block of Warner Street, just a few blocks from his home. At 6:24 p.m. the driver reported the crash that resulted in damage to the front of his vehicle. The driver reported he was northbound when the deer ran between two vehicles resulting in the crash.
• A Whitehall officer on patrol at 1:45 p.m. came upon a domestic assault that was occurring in the middle of the roadway on Whitehall Road in the 2200 block. During the investigation, which was turned over to the Michigan State Police, it was learned that a woman had possibly used drugs and then believed that her child’s grandfather had assaulted the infant. The woman in turn assaulted the grandfather. The officer also assisted by following the trooper to the hospital where the woman was taken for evaluation.
December 17
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a case of driving while license suspended, second offense, after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Colby Street. An officer on patrol made a routine check of a license plate and then with further computer research identified the driver as having a suspended license. During the 9:20 p.m. stop the officer confirmed that the driver was suspended but he also had incomplete paperwork for having the suspension removed. The 41-year-old Whitehall man was released pending review by the prosecutor.
December 16
• At 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Mears Ave. for an unknown problem. The third-party caller reported a woman had entered the business and said that someone was trying to kill her. When officers arrived they learned that the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend in Fruitland Township. To assist, officers arranged for transportation and took her to a place where she could meet her ride.
December 15
• Whitehall police were called to the 900 block of Bush Creek Lane on an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and spoke with a Holland woman who eventually agreed to leave the home. As she was walking to her vehicle the responding officers recognized that she appeared intoxicated. Upon further investigation the 69-year-old admitted to having driven to the residence which was also evident by tracks in the snow. After sobriety tests, the suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken to the Muskegon County jail. At the jail a blood sample was taken as the driver indicated having breathing difficulty and being unable to provide a breath sample. The blood sample was sent to the Michigan State Police crime laboratory for analysis.
December 14
• A traffic stop for an improper plate eventually led to the arrest of three people and the flight of a fourth person. An officer on patrol in the 1200 block of Colby Street made a routine plate check and followed the vehicle into the parking lot of a business. Before the computer results were obtained at 8:31 p.m. the driver of the vehicle had exited toward the business. After finding the plate was improper the officer attempted to locate the driver who had left the area, abandoning the vehicle. During a search for an impound the officer located identification for four people including the driver. Computer checks showed that all the subjects were wanted for various offenses. The officer then went to an address in the 1200 block of Colby Street in an attempt to locate them and did find three who were trying to leave in a different vehicle. The fourth person was reported to have fled the area on foot. An Michigan State Police tracking dog was called and the suspect was tracked to the area of Alice and Peach Street before the trail was lost. A 49-year-old Shelby man was arrested for driving while license suspended and a parole violation. A 29-year-old Shelby woman was lodged on outstanding warrants while a 34-year-old Hesperia woman was charged with possession of heroin. The fourth person was arrested December 18 in Muskegon Heights for his outstanding warrant.
• An officer on patrol at 2:04 a.m. made a traffic stop for an improper plate which resulted in the arrest of a Muskegon resident. The officer made the stop in the 2900 block of Holton-Whitehall Road and while speaking with the 25-year-old driver, noted signs of intoxication. The driver admitted to having “three beers” and he was asked to perform a sobriety test. After the test the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken to the Muskegon County Jail. A breath test showed a .12% BAC. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
December 13
• While trying to catch up to a vehicle that had been clocked for speeding an officer on patrol observed the vehicle go through the stop sign at S. Mears Avenue and Main Street without slowing down. After witnessing the two violations the officer stopped the vehicle in the 1800 block of Mears Avenue. The officer noted signs of intoxication and the odor of alcoholic beverages and when asked the driver stated he had “two beers.” The officer could also see an open can near the driver. The officer requested the 33-year-old do sobriety tests and after the tests arrested the Fruitland Township man. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test which showed a .12% BAC. The driver was lodged at the Muskegon County jail and charged with operating while intoxicated and having an open container.
• Whitehall officers responded with medical responders to the 3000 block of Colby Street on a report of a “slumper.” When officers arrived at the 6:46 p.m. call they found a man asleep in his car at the drive-thru. The business reported that they had attempted to wake the man for about 15 minutes before calling police. The officer was able to wake the man who admitted that he had been drinking, smoking marijuana and using marijuana dabs. The Muskegon resident was asked to perform sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated as a result. The 26-year-old was taken to the Muskegon County jail where a breath test showed that he was over the legal limit. The driver was lodged at the jail.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
December 18
• At 6:09 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 4600 block of Staple Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 7:50 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Old Orchard Lane, Dalton Twp.
December 17
• At 5:32 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at Simonelli Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 4:53 p.m., a theft from a building was reported in the 2200 block of Ewing Rd., Cedar Creek Twp.
• At 6:31 p.m., embezzlement was reported in the 1000 block of Witham Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 5:32 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at Simonelli Rd., Laketon Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
December 17
At 2:47 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at N. Getty St.
At 6:31 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Jaric Rd.
December 15
At 7:53 p.m., retail fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Whitehall Rd.
At 4:52 p.m., criminal sexual conduct (penetration) was reported in the 2100 W. Creekwood Dr.
December 14
At 7:04 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Whitehall Rd.
December 13
At 2:31 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Jaric Dr. at Holton Rd.
December 12
At 8:18 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Jaric Dr.
December 11
At 2:56 p.m., damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Holton Rd.
At 2:15 p.m., at traffic crash occurred on 100 block of Holton Rd.
At 11:46 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at N. Getty St.