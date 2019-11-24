Montague Police
November 21
• At 12:04 a.m., in the 4500 block of Dowling St., a 41-year-old Springfield, Oregon woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstructing police.
November 20
• At 2:47 a.m., in the 4800 block of Custar St. a 40-year-old Montague man was arrested for larceny of a ladder. He was lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
November 19
• At 4:30 p.m., in the 8000 block of Cook St., the larceny of medication from an apartment was reported. The case is under investigation.
Whitehall Police
November 19
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a report of an assault that took place in the 1000 block of Colby St. At 1:12 p.m. officers responded to the area after the victim flagged down a Michigan State Police Trooper who was passing by. The Norton Shores resident told officers that she was visiting at her mother’s home and got into an argument with a 32-year-old woman whom her brother allowed to live on the property. When the 66-year-old attempted to call police the 32-year-old took one phone away from her and when the victim tried to use her cell phone the suspect bit her in the arm, took the cell phone and threw it in the sink, ruining the phone. There was no arrest made at the time.
• A 17-year-old student was cited for possession of tobacco after the high school received a call from her parent. After the call, the student was confronted by school officials and a pack of cigarettes was recovered from a locker. The School Resource Officer responded to the 10:32 a.m. call and issued the citation.
November 18
• A traffic stop for defective taillights led to the arrest of the driver. At 11:34 p.m. an officer observed the vehicle on Lake St. and made the stop in the 1900 block. A routine computer check of the driver showed that the 49-year-old was wanted for violating probation. The passengers in the vehicle both had suspended licenses and the officer allowed the suspect to take the vehicle and trailer to her residence before making the arrest. The Fruitland Township woman was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail without incident.
• Whitehall Police were notified that a resident of the 1000 block of Colby St. was wanted on a warrant for violating probation. Officers went to the address at 8:06 p.m. and located the 38-year-old who was arrested and transported to the Muskegon County jail.
• A 34-year-old Whitehall man was arrested by an officer that recognized he was in violation of a court order. An officer on patrol spotted the car and because of previous involvement the officer knew that the driver was not to be with the passenger because of a “No Contact Order.” The officer also knew the driver had a suspended license. A stop was made on the vehicle at 12:06 p.m. in the 1400 block of Mears Ave. The suspect was taken directly to the courthouse and was given a citation for DWLS. The passenger was allowed to take the car to go to the courthouse as well.
November 17
• Whitehall Police responded to the 300 block of Iowa St. on a report of possibly suicidal person. When officers arrived at the 12:53 a.m. call they found a 39-year-old man who was distraught over the break-up of his marriage. The man who is currently residing in Muskegon was at the family home and confronted his wife when she returned from being out for the evening. The man did make statements to police and he was later transported to the hospital for evaluation by ProMed Ambulance.
November 16
• A driver was arrested in the 1700 block of Southgate Dr. after being stopped for an equipment violation. An officer on patrol observed the vehicle first on Colby St. and when the officer began to follow the car quickly maneuvered in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid the officer. The officer later spotted the vehicle again and made the stop. While speaking with the 28-year-old driver the officer noted the odor of intoxicants and food on the driver’s beard. The driver admitted to drinking and taking some medications. After sobriety test the suspect was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test. The Whitehall man’s breath test showed .15% BAC and he was lodged at the jail.
November 15
• Police were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Colby St at 11:50 p.m. During the investigation officers learned that a 37-year-old woman who was intoxicated had gone to the address to confront a 32-year-old woman whom she believed was having an affair with her boyfriend. The officer spoke to the older woman who then left to go buy chewing tobacco. After a short time the officer was called back to a business in the area where the two women met again and had an argument which escalated to them throwing water on each other. There was no physical assault and no further action was taken.
November 14
• A resident of the 1000 block of Colby reported that their neighbor’s dog had come into their yard and was aggressive toward a guest that arrived. The officer responding to the 4:11 p.m. call spoke to the neighbor who initially denied the incident until he was confronted with the tracks in the snow of the complainant’s yard. The man was warned to keep his dog confined when it is outside.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
November 20
• At 10:21 a.m., counterfeit/forgery was reported in the 2100 blocks of Holton Rd.
November 19
• At 6:53 p.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 1600 block of Joslyn Rd.
November 16
• At 11:43 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Marvin Ave.
• At 1:51 a.m., a non-aggravated assault was reported in the 2100 block of W. Creekwood Dr.
November 15
• At 7:12 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred in the 300 block of W. Giles Rd.
• At 3:26 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1300 block of Whitehall Rd at W. Giles Rd., Laketon Township.
November 14
• At 3:07 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at the tri-level.
• At 12:46 p.m., a traffic crash occurred at W. Giles Rd. and Whitehall Rd.
• At 7:42 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred in the 800 block of W. Giles Rd. at Whitehall Rd,
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
November 16
• At 4:20 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Colby Rd., Whitehall Twp.
November 14
• At 8:55 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred at Whitehall Rd. at W. Riley Thompson Rd., Fruitland Twp.
• At 10:31 a.m., a hit and run motor vehicle crash was reported on Holton Rd. at Ewing Rd., Holton Twp.
• At 8:04 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1500 block of W. Giles Rd, Laketon Twp.