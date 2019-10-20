Whitehall Police
October 16
• Whitehall police were called to the 1100 block of S. Mears Avenue on a suspicious situation. The caller reported that recently she had seen a pickup truck in the area and believed it was following her. She also reported finding an orange raincoat inside her truck that did not belong to her. There are no suspects or witnesses in the 4:01 p.m. call.
• High winds on Tuesday night led to a traffic obstruction in the 1400 block of Benston Rd. Whitehall police were called at 7:24 a.m. as a trampoline was blocking the roadway. The responding officer, with assistance from White Lake Fire, removed the trampoline from the roadway.
October 15
• The school resource officer transported a 12-year-old student back home in Lakewood Club after the student had disrupted her classroom. At 11:28 a.m. the officer responded to the middle school when the student continued to disrupt the school and no parent was available to pick up the child. No further action was taken.
• A 15-year-old student was cited for possession of a Vape device. The school resource officer was notified by staff at 11:00 a.m.that the student had been caught with the device. After speaking with the student, who claimed the device belonged to someone else, he was issued the citation.
• A resident of the 100 block of Pinecrest Road reported that there was a prowler in their yard at about 9:15 a.m. The victim reported hearing a noise and then her son came out from his room saying he saw the face of an acquaintance looking in his window. The caller also reported that they had previously told the person they were not welcome on the property.
October 14
• At 8:36 p.m.Whitehall Police received a report of harassment. A resident in the 500 block of Colby Street told the officer that she had met a person three days previously and they discussed business. After providing the man a business card he began to call and text the victim repeatedly. The suspect continued even after being told to stop but he left a message of cursing and name-calling. The case remains open pending further actions of the suspect.
• Two Montague residents were involved in a rear end crash on Colby Street at the Elizabeth Street intersection. The 3:40 p.m. crash happened when a 74-year-old driver was westbound on Colby. The car ahead of her had stopped quickly and she struck the rear bumper. The second vehicle was also westbound and driven by a 26-year-old woman. No one was injured and no citations were issued.
• Whitehall Police are investigating a fraud report on the use of a debit card. The victim, a resident of the 1100 block of Colby Street, reported that she had attempted to buy groceries and had her card declined. After checking her account she found over $400 in fraudulent charges. The suspect is a relative who had possession of the card for a short time. All the charges were done online and several were for cash through Western Union. The case remains under investigation.
October 13
• A 6:56 p.m. traffic crash led to the arrest of one of the drivers for Driving While License Suspended and giving false information to Police. The crash occurred on Colby St. near Division St. when both cars were westbound. The car driven by a 38-year-old Montague man was sideswiped when the other driver attempted to escape the right turn only lane. During the investigation the second driver claimed he had no identification and told the officer a name. When checking that name in the computer it showed the person to be deceased. The second driver was confronted and admitted he gave his brother’s name and provided a license to the officer. A second computer check showed the 41 year old Big Rapids man had a suspended license. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and lodge at the Muskegon County Jail.
• A break-in was reported in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street. The officer responding to the 3:39 p.m. call learned from the victim that alcohol had been drank from a bottle left in the house. Also taken was a laptop computer. The victim reported that he leaves his house unlocked and that friends of his children have been in the house previously. The caller believed someone may have come from a nearby school into his house. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.
• At 11:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Colby Street on a domestic dispute. When the officer arrived he learned that the couple was arguing over a key. The man wanted to borrow his wife’s key to make a copy but she did not want to let him have it. After a short mediation the woman said she would make a copy for him. There was no assault and no further action was taken.
October 11
• No one was injured in a head on crash at the intersection of Colby Street and Mears Avenue. The crash occurred at 6:15 PM as a 63-year-old Whitehall woman was making a left turn as the light was ending the cycle. Her car was struck by an eastbound vehicle that was driven by a 30-year-old Twin Lake woman. The second driver was approaching the yellow light and pressed the gas instead of the break. No citations were issued in the crash.
October 10
• A Twin Lake man reported to Whitehall Police that someone was following his estranged wife. The man reported that it resulted in a near collision and it upset him for the safety of his stepdaughter. The man said the suspect is the boyfriend of a woman who is the ex-girlfriend of his estranged wife‘s current boyfriend. He believed that the suspect was acting on part of his current girlfriend. Officers spoke with the suspect who denied being involved but suggested the suspect to avoid the other parties as much as possible.
• A damage to property report was made in the 100 block of Mill Pond Road. The victim call Police at 1:06 p.m. to report that the rear windshield of his truck topper had been broken, possibly buy a BB gun. The report indicates the damage likely occurred sometime during the overnight. There are no suspects.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
October 15
• At 4:12 p.m., a larceny was reporred in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
• At 9:41 a.m., a civil infraction - possession of vape/tobacco was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
October 12
• At 10:27 p.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 1900 block of Russell Rd.
October 11
• At 9:40 a.m., a drug overdose was reporrted in the 1100 block of Whitehall Rd.
October 10
• At 7:02 p.m., a nonaggravated assault was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
October 10
• At 5:52 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2700 block of W. Holton-Whitehall Rd., Whitehall Twp.
• At 4:17 p.m., mental illness/insanity was reported in the 2700 block of Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall Twp.