Montague Police
October 19
• At 7:43 p.m., in the 7800 block of Old Channel Trail, a 57-year-old Montague man was cited for baiting deer, a city ordinance violation. Police Chief Rob Rought said there is a city and countywide ban on baiting.
October 14
• At 6:11 p.m., a larceny of beer was reported in the 8900 block of Water Street. A warrant request has been made to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.
Whitehall Police
October 24
• Whitehall Police were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Livingston St. The 1:32 a.m. caller reported hearing banging and screaming from the next apartment. When officer arrived they discovered three intoxicated adults and the two residents had asked the third person to leave which led to the argument. The woman was escorted to her home down the street and no further action was taken.
October 23
• At 12:08 p.m. police received a report of a PPO violation in the 1100 block of Colby St. The caller reported that an ex-boyfriend was at her apartment twice during the morning and there is a current court order. Police later contacted the man who had already left the area and warned him again that if he returned it would result in his arrest.
October 22
• A littering complaint was made by a resident of the 400 block of River St. The caller reported that trash from a neighbor’s yard was blowing into their yard from the high winds. The officer investigating the 9:05 a.m. call found the yard to have litter scattered about and generally unkempt. The person was notified of the violation and ordered to clean up the yard.
• A loose dog was turned over to Whitehall Police after a Fruitland Township resident caught it chasing chickens in their yard. Officers responded to the 4200 block of White Lake Drive at 8:25 a.m. and brought the dog to the police office so the owner could be identified. After returning the dog to the owner they were asked to work with the caller in resolving the matter. No further action was taken.
October 21
• A Whitehall woman was cited for Driving While License Suspended and Improper Plates after being stopped in the 3000 block of Colby St. An officer on patrol observed the vehicle and recognized it from an earlier bulletin that the plate was improper and the owner would have a suspended license. After confirming the plate the stop was made at 12:07 p.m. The owner was not the driver but the 24-year-old was found to also have a suspended license. The driver was cited and released at the scene and the vehicle was impounded.
October 20
• A driver reported that they swerved to avoid a deer but then struck a utility pole as a result. The 10:00 a.m. crash occurred on W. Lewis St. near Lakeview as the 34-year-old driver was westbound. After swerving to the left the Whitehall woman struck a pole on the south side of the road causing damage but no injury. There were no citations issued in the crash.
October 19
• At 11:14 p.m. police were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Livingston St. An argument with loud voices and banging was reported by neighbors and when officers arrived the apartment was quiet. Officers learned that the dispute happened when a man went to the apartment to get his wife to return home with him. The woman had been with two friends there and all were intoxicated. There had also been a fire on the stove that was put out with a garden hose. The husband was later located and warned against inciting another disturbance.
• A backpack was found in the 400 block of Elizabeth St. and later turned over to police. The officer was able to identify a possible owner from the contents of the bag. The bag was later turned over to its owner who lives in Fruitland Township. The call was received at 10:36 a.m.
• A car deer crash was reported at 7:45 a.m. The crash occurred on Colby St. near Livingston St. as the car was west \bound, driven by a 19 year old Portland man. The deer was running north crossing Colby St. The vehicle sustained front end damage.
• Whitehall Police were called to a family disturbance at 1:42 a.m. The caller from the 900 block of Alice reported his parents had been arguing for some time. When officers spoke with the couple it was learned that the argument started over the lack of an anniversary celebration but there was no physical assault. They agreed to separate for the night and no further action was taken.
• Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Division St. on a report of a family dispute. Officer on the 12:58 a.m. call learned that the couple was in the process of a divorce but argued after the man became upset that his wife was seeing another man. They agreed to going to separate areas of the house for the rest of the night. There was no physical assault.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
October 21
• At 8:43 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at the Mile Marker 120, Dalton Twp.
• At 1:03 p.m., invasion of privacy was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
• At 7:23 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of E. River Rd.
October 16
• At 11:58 a.m., a civil infraction of possessing vape/tobacco was issued in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.