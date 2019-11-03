Whitehall Police
October 31
• A 2:00 a.m. traffic stop for no license plate led to the arrest of a Whitehall woman. An officer on patrol in the 1000 block of Lewis Street stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a driveway. While speaking with the 35-year-old the officer noted signs of intoxication and administered sobriety tests. After the tests were completed the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail where a breath test showed a result of .08% BAC. The woman was lodged at the jail.
October 30
• A resident of the 300 block of Hall Street called police because he “needed someone to talk to.” When officers arrived at the 9:28 p.m. call they recognized the caller was intoxicated. The officer spoke with a man for several minutes about his family, money and alcohol use. The man said that he was now feeling better and would go to bed. No further action was taken.
• At 2:50 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Colby Street. The crash occurred when a 60-year-old Montague woman attempted to exit a driveway and turn left onto eastbound Colby. The driver did not have enough time to avoid a westbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Montague man. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no citations were issued.
• A driver who made a right turn from the left lane on Colby Street caused a minor accident at 2:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Colby Street as the caller reported the suspect was attempting to leave. The investigation showed that both drivers were eastbound when a 20-year-old man from Hart realized he had missed his turn. The second vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old Whitehall woman who recognized the situation and was able to stop but was struck by the front tire of the turning vehicle. There was only minor damage and no citations were issued.
• A Whitehall man was arrested for domestic assault after a 3:08 a.m. call of a disturbance. Police responded to the 100 block of W. Main St. and contacted the victim who was bleeding and had swelling on her face. During the investigation officers learned that the woman’s ex-husband, who had been staying at her house, became upset when she returned home. The two began to argue about her drinking which led to the man striking her in the face. The 34-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Muskegon County jail. Charges of domestic assault were authorized by the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
• At 2:50 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Colby Street. The crash occurred when a 60-year-old Montague woman attempted to exit a driveway and turn left onto eastbound Colby. The driver did not have enough time to avoid a westbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Montague man. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no citations were issued.
October 29
• At 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of E. Colby St. The caller reported that there were loud voices and crying in the room next-door. When officers arrived they were able to make contact with a couple and did hear loud voices. Officers were initially refused entrance into the room but a woman did eventually come outside. After speaking with her and the man in the room there was no claim of assault and no evidence of a struggle. No further action was taken.
October 28
• Police were called to the 100 block of W. Colby St. when an employee became concerned about a patron taking photographs of her. Police arrived at the business at 6:06 p.m. and spoke with the customer, a 67-year-old Newaygo man. The man was not cooperative with the officers but did allow them to examine his phone. Officers were unable to locate any evidence of photographs but the man was barred from the business. No further action was taken.
• Whitehall police were called twice to the 100 block of N. Livingston St. The first call was at approximately 5:45 p.m. when officers found the unwanted woman at the apartment. Officers assisted by walking the intoxicated woman back to her home just down the block. A return call occurred at about 6:28 p.m. and this time officers found the woman lying on the floor of the apartment they had removed her from earlier. Officers were able to contact a relative who took custody of the 60-year-old and they transported her to their home. No further action was taken.
• At 4:59 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a disturbance in which a person struck the caller with a bag of popcorn. At the scene in the 100 block of N. Livingston St. officers found the intoxicated woman and after talking with her several minutes were able to walk her back to her home which is also on Livingston Street. The caller did not want any prosecution and no further action was taken.
• Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Baldwin St. to check the welfare of a person who appeared to have fallen along the sidewalk. When the officer arrived at the 4:01 p.m. call he found a woman who resides in the 100 block of N. Livingston St. She appeared to be very intoxicated so the officer offered her a ride home. The woman initially refused but when the officer identified her alternate destinations she agreed to take the ride home. No further action was taken.
October 27
• At 4:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a possible theft. The caller in the 400 block of Robinson Drive reported that a vehicle was loading up building materials from a construction site. When the officer arrived she was able to locate the vehicle and identified the occupants. The suspect stated that they had permission to take scrap from the dumpster in the area but the caller insisted they had taken new material as well. The occupants of the truck were made to return everything until they could make arrangements with the construction supervisor the next day. No further action was taken.
October 26
• Whitehall Police were dispatched to a report of an explosion in the 400 block of Spring Street. The investigating officer on the 10:36 a.m. call discovered that an overhead powerline fuse had broken. After notifying consumers power the officer also notified the caller of the situation.
• The winner of a Halloween costume contest was arrested for OWI after being stopped for erratic driving. An officer on patrol at 12:01 a.m. observed the vehicle crossing the centerline of the roadway on Lake Street in the 2000 block. After stopping the 47-year-old driver the officer noted signs of intoxication. The costumed driver did not have the same success during sobriety tests and was arrested. The Whitehall man was taken to Muskegon County jail where a breath test showed .10% BAC. He was lodged at the jail for the night.
October 25
• A mailbox was damaged in a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Alice Street. The crash occurred at 4:59 p.m. when the 40-year-old driver was eastbound and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle also sustained some damage and the Whitehall man was cited for careless driving.
October 24
• Whitehall Police took a report of a dog bite that occurred in the 800 block of Industrial Park Drive. The caller reported at 4:40 p.m. she was walking when she observed a man walking his dog on a leash. After asking to pet the dog and getting permission the woman reached down but was bit by the dog. The victim sought her own treatment for her injuries and the owner was identified and given a quarantine order. The report was also forwarded to Animal Control.
• An officer responded to Walsh Road after a call was received from a resident of the 400 block of Mears Avenue. The man called 911 after having walked to that area but was now cold and tired. At 12:41 p.m. the officer picked up the man and returned him to his residence on Mears.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
Oct. 29
• At 7:09 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 100 block of S. Getty St/westbound Skyline, Muskegon Charter Twp.
Oct. 28
• At 3:03 a.m., Retail Fraud - Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Whitehall Rd.
• At 7:41 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at Jaric Rd.
Oct. 25
• At 3:49 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at the Holton Rd. exit.
• At 8:20 a.m., at traffic crash occurred on Whitehall Rd. at Dykstra Rd.
Oct. 24
• At 11:19 a.m., an Aggravated/Felonious Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 9:11 a.m., Retail Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Whitehall Rd.
Oct. 23
• At 7:12 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred in the 200 block of E. Giles Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriffs’ Office
Oct. 30
• 1:30 a.m., Operating Under The Influence Of Liquor Or Drugs occurred in the 8500 block of Holton Rd, Holton Twp.
Oct. 29
• At 2:46 p.m., Misdemeanor Traffic Offenses was reported in the 2200 block of W. Michillinda Rd, Fruitland Twp.
• At 6:31 a.m., a warrant arrest was made in the 8400 block of Russell Rd, Blue Lake Twp.
Oct. 28
• At 1:38 p.m., misdemeanor traffic offenses were reported in the 2300 block of Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 10:27 a.m., a missing person was reported in the 2400 block of Holton Rd. Dalton Twp.
• At 7:25 a.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 1200 block of W. Holton-Whitehall Rd., Blue Lake Twp.
• At 1:25 p.m., Fraud: Credit Card /Atm was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson Beach Rd, Cedar Creek Twp.
