Whitehall Police
October 8
• Whitehall Police were called to the 300 block of Iowa St. after the resident returned home to find two bags of clothing left in their front yard. The victim believed that it was clothing one of the residents had given to a former boyfriend. The investigation into the littering remains open.
• At 5:15 p.m. police were called to a business in the 1000 block of Colby St. The manager reported that an employee had been allowed to take a car to the car wash but it was later discovered that the employee had been involved in a crash in Oceana County. The victim was making the report for insurance.
• A resident in the 800 block of Benston Rd. reported that his minor child had stolen and forged checks against his account. The victim reported at 5:05 p.m. that when checking his account he discovered two checks written to his son’s friends that were cashed at the credit union near the high school. The case is still under investigation.
• A check well being call resulted in the discovery of a victim who had fallen and remained on the floor for several days. Police were called to the 700 block of Division St. at 10:57 a.m. after a caller reported that a friend had not answered the phone for several days and their car was still in the drive. After making entry to the house police discovered the 80-year-old on the bathroom floor. She was later transported to Mercy Health Hackley Campus by ProMed Ambulance for treatment.
• At 9:30 a.m. a resident came to the police offices to report a concern about plants that another resident had growing near his mailbox. The person making the report said that there was Nightshade and a Castor plant growing in the 500 block of Warner St. and was concerned that it could be hazardous to someone that might eat the plant. During the investigation it was determined that there was no violation of health and safety laws or local ordinances.
• Whitehall Police were called at 5:37 a.m. by a resident in the 900 block of Sophia St. who was reporting a television had been stolen. When officers arrived the victim thought that her son who lives in Muskegon might be responsible for the theft. The doors to the house, which were unlocked, were left standing open. Officers conducted a search of the area and in an unattached garage found the son and the television. The son was later turned over to the woman who was going to work with him to seek treatment for his condition.
October 7
• An officer on patrol saw a man staggering in the street and later arrested the Norton Shores resident for disorderly conduct. At 10:39 p.m. the 32-year-old was spotted in the area of Thompson St. and Lake St. When the officer spoke with the suspect he believed he had left Norton Shores and then said that he was headed to Norton Shores. The officer reported that the man was intoxicated and taken into custody. He was later lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.
• Multiple calls of a possible domestic dispute were made after people witnessed a couple arguing in the area of Colby St. and Mears Ave. The officer responding to the 4:30 p.m. call located the couple and learned the argument started over a disagreement about the purchase of furniture. When the man walked away he was followed by his girlfriend and the argument continued on the street. There was no physical assault and the officer suggested that they use “inside voices” for future disagreements.
October 6
• Whitehall Police investigated a possible theft but the investigation showed that no theft occurred. The caller who resides in the 200 block of E. Slocum St. reported that he has memory issues and on that day had a vague recall of giving a person $1,000 cash. The victim knew only the first name of the person but the officer was able to identify them. The person denied receiving the cash and a check of bank records show there were no withdrawals. No further action was taken.
October 5
• After reporting a 15-year-old runaway, the parent later called and reported that the child had returned and kicked in the front door. At 10:53 p.m. the father reported his son had climbed out his bedroom window and likely went to visit a girlfriend, but the boy had a 9:00 p.m. curfew imposed by juvenile court. Then at 11:23 p.m. police were called back to the residence when the son returned home and found the window was locked He then kicked in the front door. The minor admitted to sneaking out, using marijuana and anger issues, but was upset because he “never get(s) to go anywhere” and so, snuck out. No further action was taken at that time.
• A report of possible animal abuse was made by a person on a break at work. The caller reported that he was outside by the bike trail in the 900 block of Lake St. when he saw a man dragging a dog by the leash at about 5:10 p.m. The caller also reported that the man struck the dog in the head and recorded it on video. The case remains open as police attempt to get video photos to identify a suspect.
October 4
• Whitehall Police responded to the 400 block of S. Mears Ave. after a resident became upset with the worker at the home for not taking him to Walmart. The resident wanted to sell drawings of rockets outside the business for spending money, but the worker would not take him there and he was now requesting police take him. The officer responding to the 2:39 p.m. call explained that the business would not allow him to solicit their customers and he could get into trouble so the man agreed to remain at the home.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
October 7
• At 3:39 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at the southbound entrance ramp to US-31.
• At 12:16 p.m., a mental illness was reported in the 2100 block of W. Creekwood Dr.
October 6
• At 9:21 p.m., a traffic crash occurred in the 100 block of W. Giles Rd.
• At 4:58 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Marvin Ave.
• At 4:46 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 700 block of Quail Court.
Oct. 4
• At 8:30 p.m., a nonaggravated assault was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Dept.
October 4
• At 5:18 p.m., operating while under the influence of liquor was reported in the 1600 block of Whitehall Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 7:24 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred on southbound US-31 at the Holton Rd. exit ramp, Dalton Twp.
• At 6:28 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of W. Giles Rd., Laketon Twp. The theft occurred sometime after 2 a.m.
October 3
• At 5:49 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 5000 block of Russell Rd., Dalton Twp.