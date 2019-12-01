Whitehall Police
November 26
• A 17-year-old Twin Lake man was charged with operating while intoxicated and open alcohol in a motor vehicle after a vehicle he was driving was stopped on Sophia St. at Baldwin St. At 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched on a call in the 200 block of E. Colby St. where a caller reported seeing a silver car with two occupants who appeared intoxicated. The vehicle then pulled onto Spring Street. Officers stopped the vehicle on Sophia St., and the two men, from Twin Lake and Norton Shores, showed signs of intoxication. The driver had been arrested for operating while intoxicated on Sept. 27, 2019, and had a bond condition that he was not to have alcohol. He failed sobriety tests at the scene and had a prebreathalyzer reading of .12, exceeding the legal limit for drivers under age 21 which is .02. The court was also advised the driver violated his bond condition to not have alcohol. In addition, he was charged with a violation of the Youth Tobacco Act.
November 23
• At 9:43 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Obell St. where a van with a female occupant was reported running for an unknown period of time. When officers arrived they knocked on the driver’s window to get her attention and open her door. The driver let her off the break and the officer yelled for her to put the van in park. She, however, first shifted into reverse. Officers reported the 27-year-old Dalton Township woman showed signs of being highly intoxicated. She failed sobriety tests and had a prebreathalyzer reading of .21 compared to the legal limit of .08 for drivers over age 21. She was transported to the Muskegon County Jail where she had blood alcohol readings of .30. The woman was taken to Muskegon Health-Hackley Hospital to get a medical clearance. She was returned to jail after being cleared where she was lodged on charges of operating while intoxicated high-BAC.
November 22
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called when a vehicle was observed driving erratically on the causeway. The Chevrolet Camaro was seen crossing the centerline and the driver failed to use a turn signal. A stop was made in the 200 block of E. Sophia St. Contact was made with the driver, and the 63-year-old Whitehall man showed signs of intoxication. He had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The driver refused to take a prebeathalyzer test. During the stop the officers observed a mason jar with a can cozy hiding the contents. Officer looked into the jar and discovered two baggies of marijuana containing 5-6 ounces of marijuana. He was taken to the Muskegon County Jail where his blood alcohol level measured at .02 compared to the legal limit of .08. He was arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs and operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for refusing to take a prebreathalyzer.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers in the 200 block of Benston Rd. where checking vehicle plates and made a traffic stop. The driver was verified as the owner of the vehicle which had no valid insurance. An open beer was found in the car, and a prebreathalyzer test was administered with a reading of .02 compared to the legal limit of .08. The driver was cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
November 21
• At 4:15 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Gee St. reported a vehicle parked outside had been entered overnight and items inside had been moved around. Nothing was reported missing from the unlocked vehicle.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
November 25
• At 5:45 p.m., trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
November 23
At 2:26 p.m., Burglary: Entry without force-intent to commit was reported in the 1600 block of Kings Court.
November 22
At 9:53 p.m., larceny: theft from a motor vehicle, was reported in the 700 block of Carlton St.