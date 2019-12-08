Montague Police
December 3
• At 10 a.m., a verbal domestic fight between family members was reported. An officer responded and told the family members to stop fighting. There were no physical injuries reported.
• At 8:17 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 7600 block of Old Channel Trail on a speeding complaint. The driver refused to stop and eluded the police. The fleeing vehicle eventually left the road and ended up in the woods on Indian Bay Road at Wilkes Road in White River Township. The driver, who fled the scene on foot, was later identified and a report will be sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
December 1
• At 8:36 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for an expired license plate. The driver, a 32-year-old man who lives on McKinley Road in Rothbury, was cited for no operator’s license-none applied, no insurance and expired plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.
Whitehall Police
December 4
• A request for a warrant for Driving While Licensed Suspended second offense was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor after a 11:53 p.m. traffic stop. An officer on patrol did a routine license plate check and discovered the vehicle was uninsured. A traffic stop was then made in the 1300 block of Colby Street. The 59-year-old driver immediately told the officer that his license was suspended. When checking the computer the officer also found the driver had a prior conviction. After a licensed driver arrived on scene the Whitehall Township man was released pending the issuance of the warrant.
December 3
• Whitehall Police officers were called to assist the city of Mason police on locating a person. The subject was reported to be suicidal by family and they believed he was in Whitehall. Officers checked several locations including an address in the 700 block of Mears Avenue between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. but were unable to find the 27-year-old man.
• A fraud with connections to North Carolina was reported to the Whitehall police. At 1:21 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Cogswell Avenue. It was learned that several days prior a person entered the branch and provided ID and requested a withdrawal from his account. It was later discovered that it was not the actual account holder who lives in North Carolina. There are no suspects and the case remains under investigation.
December 2
• A Muskegon resident reported that they were victimized by a scam for $300. The victim attends a church in Whitehall and received what appeared to be an email from the church pastor. The email requested the victim to purchase Google play cards and then provide the numbers by email. The email also claimed that the pastor would reimburse the victim on Sunday. That’s when the scam was discovered. Whitehall Police would remind everyone that money cards are a very common tool in scams and card numbers should not be shared.
November 30
• A Whitehall man was arrested after his vehicle was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road. An officer on patrol at 2:00 a.m. observed the vehicle on Spring Street and later made the stop on Lake Street. The officer noted signs of intoxication and the driver admitted to drinking. After failing sobriety tests the 29-year-old driver was arrested. After being taken to Muskegon County Jail the suspect submitted to a breath test which showed his BAC was more than twice the legal limit. The driver also had a prior conviction and was lodged at the jail.
November 29
• Whitehall police were called to the 100 block of N. Livingston St. by a neighbor in an apartment house. The caller reported hearing loud music and banging which knocked pictures off his wall at 10:57 p.m. When officers arrived they spoke to two people in the neighboring apartment who appeared intoxicated but did agree to remain quiet the rest of the evening. No further action was taken.
November 28
• An officer was called to investigate a strange light in the sky at 9 p.m. The caller who lives in the 200 block of Robinwood Drive reported seeing a green light in the sky and was concerned. The investigating officer quickly discovered that it was a neighbor’s laser Christmas light display. No further action was taken.
• At 7:36 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to an address in the 100 block of N. Livingston St. The caller reported hearing a loud noise and yelling from a neighboring apartment. When the officer checked the apartment it was empty but the officer recognized a person across the street as being one who frequented that apartment. After speaking with them it was learned there was a brief argument but they agreed to remain quiet the rest of the evening.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 100 block of N. Livingston after a caller reported someone in the street shouting and asking for help. When the officer arrived on the 8:00 a.m. call he discovered a man who lived nearby and was out looking for his cat that had escaped the house. The man was reminded to be considerate of his neighbors and his volume. No further action was taken.
November 27
• An officer on patrol discovered two vehicles parked on Ullmans Way at about 9:01 p.m. The officer began to investigate the suspicious situation and then heard barking dogs nearby. Searching the area considering it possible that someone was poaching the officer located two people in a field. After observing them and speaking with them it was discovered that they were training their dogs for an upcoming competition. The subjects were identified and released.
• At 2:15 a.m. Whitehall Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Baldwin and Spring Street. When officers arrived they found an intoxicated subject who reported that they had been in a fight earlier at a different address. When officers responded to that address in the 200 block of E. Colby St. they discovered a larger group of people who were all also intoxicated. Speaking with the resident it was learned that there was a “wake” at the house for a recently passed family member. Officers assisted in breaking up the group and transporting people to safe locations. No further action was taken.
November 26
• A resident of the 1200 block of Colby Street reported that she was victimized while looking for a new place to live. The victim reported that she had responded to a craigslist advertisement for a house