Montague Police
December 6
• Montague Police assisted the Michigan State Police in a two-car crash at 9:30 a.m. which resulted in minor injuries to an 83-year-old woman. The vehicle driven by the woman was eastbound on Dowling St. when a vehicle, southbound on Whitbeck Rd., pulled into the intersection after stopping at a stop sign. The woman’s vehicle veered to avoid a collision, struck the other vehicle and continued into Oakgrove Cemetery. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. The woman was transported to a hospital for observation.
December 5
• At 12:50 p.m., a business in the 4500 block of Dowling reported an unwanted subject, who was not a guest, entered the business and refused to leave. The officer who responded to the call, warned the 23-year-old Norton Shores man to leave which he did. On November 11 the man returned to the business and police were called at 1 p.m. An officer walked the man out of the business once more. At 1:30 p.m. police were called by a business across the street on a shoplifting complaint involving the same subject. He was arrested on charges of retail fraud (shoplifting) and trespassing.
• At 6:09 p.m., a car-deer crash occurred on Water St. at Walsh Rd. A deer ran out and front of a vehicle and was struck. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Whitehall Police
December 10
• A 17-year-old Montague man lost control of his vehicle while southbound on Mears Ave. resulting in a single car crash. The crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. as the driver entered the S-curve and slid forward into the guard rail. The road conditions contributed to the crash and no citations were issued.
• Whitehall police are investigating the break-in of two businesses in the 1000 block of Colby Street. Police were called at 10:33 a.m. when the business owner arrived for the work day. The business had been entered through a wall of an adjoining business. Nothing was taken from the first store. Officers continue their investigation and found a second business had been broken into. That business had $300 cash and some merchandise taken. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Whitehall Police Department.
December 9
• A 41-year-old driver was cited for a plate violation after a traffic stop for a lane violation. An officer on patrol at 6:58 p.m. observed the violation and made a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Colby Street. During the stop the officer found that a paper plate issued after the regular plate had been confiscated was “fraudulent“ because the owner did not have insurance on the vehicle. It also appeared that the paper plate had been altered by changing the expiration date with a permanent marker. The Whitehall man was released after the stop and after being cited.
• A Norton Shores man was involved in a car vs pole crash at the corner of Warner Street and Colby Street. The driver reported that he was westbound on Colby attempting a left turn and that a vehicle that was northbound on Warner Street had nosed out into the intersection. When he attempted to maneuver around, he lost control. The 27-year-old driver went over the curb and struck a utility pole. The crash caused both of the passenger side tires to go flat and minor damage to the front bumper. No citations were issued and the man was able to take his car home after the 5:30 p.m. crash.
• Whitehall police are continuing to investigate a retail fraud that occurred in the 200 block of Colby Street. Police were called at 2:36 p.m. about the incident which occurred at about 11 a.m. Workers at the business noticed there were bottles of alcohol missing from the shelf and reviewed the in-store video. When reviewing the video they identified two juveniles as the suspects. With the assistance of the school officer one suspect was identified and questioned. The suspect claimed that “Beast“ was the person in the video but then noted that “Beast” is one of his personalities. The 15-year-old admitted to drinking the alcohol and a breath test indicated he was intoxicated. Police are attempting to identify the second suspect before sending the case to probate court for charges.
December 8
• Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Livingston St. after the residents called 911 to request for a ride to a local hotel so that they could use the hotel’s pool. The officer responding to the 5:21 p.m. call spoke to the callers who were laughing and indicated they had been smoking marijuana and now wanted to go swimming but were “too messed up to drive.” They also told the officer that a police officer from a neighboring department was their “drinking buddy“ and said they could call anytime for a ride. They also bragged about regularly being featured in the White Lake Beacon. The officer warned them about misusing 911.
December 7
• Minor damage to both vehicles was the result of a crash at the intersection of Alice Street and Warner Street. The crash occurred at 1:09 p.m. when the two vehicles approach the four-way stop at about the same time. A 16-year-old Whitehall woman was approaching from the east to turn left onto southbound Warner. The other driver, a 68-year-old Muskegon woman, was southbound on Warner and intended to go straight. Both believed that they had the right of way and both continued at the same time resulting in the crash. No citations were issued.
December 5
• Two Whitehall residents were cited for possession of narcotics equipment after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Colby Street. An officer on patrol made a traffic stop at 11:42 p.m. when he observed the vehicle with no visible license plate. During contact with the driver and passenger the officer requested permission to search the vehicle. During the search the officer found two cut straws that appeared to have been used with narcotics. The man and woman both admitted to the ownership and past use of the straws for methamphetamine. The 32-year-old and 28-year-old were both cited for possession of narcotics equipment and released.
• At 8:01 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Colby St. to assist an employee of a business there. The worker had been cleaning the restrooms and accidentally locked himself out of both the business and the restaurant. Officers assisted by using a credit card to slip the lock and retrieve his keys so he could return to his work.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
December 5
• At 6:58 p.m., a traffic crash occurred at Dowling and Lamos Rd., Montague Twp.
• At 1:36 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Old Orchard Lane at Holton Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 1:08 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Lakewood Rd. at Automobile Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 2:40 p.m., a report of driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs, 1900 block of Fir Ave., Blue Lake Twp.
December 4
• At 10:20 p.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 5300 block of Scenic Dr., Fruitland Twp.
• At 5:56 p.m., a nonaggravated assault was reported in the 300 block of E. Church St., Dalton Twp.
• At 8:19 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of W. Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall Twp.
• At 10:48 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of W. Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall Twp.
• At 11:16 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of W. Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
December 4
• At 7:15 a.m., a nonaggravated assault was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.