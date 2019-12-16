Today

Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.