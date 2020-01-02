Jewel E. Winters died peacefully at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN on Dec. 26, 2019 at 99 ½. The staff were wonderful and they thought she was a sweet and nice lady. That was important to her.
Jewel was born to David and Martha (Johnson) Peterson in Muskegon, Michigan on May 16, 1920. She attended school in Muskegon until her senior year when the family moved to Whitehall. Jewel graduated valedictorian of her class in 1938. She was crowned Freya at the Whitehall Swedish Festival in Whitehall, MI in 1940.
Jewel married Ivan Winters in 1944 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Yuma, AZ while Ivan was on shore leave from the Navy. They came back to the Whitehall/Montague area finally settling permanently in Montague into a wonderful neighborhood where the neighbors became lifelong friends. Jewel loved to host parties and have neighbors and classmates over for supper and cards. She loved to send cards and letters to others. She was an avid reader and was interested in people and their lives. Until her dying day she said, “I love you”, “Be good ” “You’re a sweetheart” and “Be nice”.
As the children became school age, Jewel became involved with their school activities. She was a Girl Scout Leader and active member of the Montague band boosters. Jewel went back to work. She was employed at Panzel’s in Montague. Later she went to work in the office dealing with insurance at Whitehall Leather Co., owned by Genesco. She remained there until her retirement.
In the 1970’s Jewel was the first woman appointed to fill a vacancy on the Montague’s City Counsel after which she was re-elected and served another term. Jewel was a member of St. James Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was their oldest member.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ivan, his siblings and their spouses, sister-in-law, Jennie Peterson, son-in-law, Fred Stepp, nephews: David and Tom Peterson.
Jewel is survived by her daughters: Marsha Winters (Greg Farder), Turtlellen, Rebecca Winters, Roberta (John) Schlesselman, brother Verner Peterson and nieces, Jeanne and Kathy (Gord) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Grandchildren: Peter (Teresa) Brown, Tamara (Gary) O’Connell, Janna Denton, Andréa (Jerome) Powers, Brandon (Marnie) Spoons, Great-Grand children: Amanda, Timothy, Nicholas, Samantha, Chloe, Hazel, and great–great grand children: Lily and Beau.
A funeral service marking her 100 birthday will be held for Jewel at 11:00 AM on May 16th, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Montague MI. The Rev. John Brooks will officiate. Memorials may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church.