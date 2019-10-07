Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * PATCHY FROST IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 2 AM AND 10 AM TUESDAY. * LOW AREAS AND OPEN FIELDS ARE AREAS MORE LIKELY IMPACTED. * LOCATIONS WITHIN A A FEW MILES OF LAKE MICHIGAN ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY THE FROST. IMPACTS... * FROST MAY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&