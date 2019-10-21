Richard Louis Knoth, born September 2, 1933, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. There was nothing more important to him than his family and he was happiest when they were there. It sounds cliché, but he was the husband, the father, the brother, the uncle, friend and neighbor that everyone wants. He was always there to support, help and love anyone who needed him.
He was quite simply, a miracle man. When he was 45 he lost 2/3 of his heart to a major heart attack and was told he wouldn’t make it through the year. He continued to surprise and surpass all medical benchmarks and we called him the “energizer bunny.” Forty years later, doctors continued to tell him that he reasonably shouldn’t be here after everything his body went through. We just knew nothing could stop him.
He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan but raised his family in Whitehall, Michigan. He served honorably in the Army and married the love of his life, Donna Quaife in 1957. They had a life filled with adventure as the Knoths traveled while the kids were growing up and continued their adventures when they retired. He loved hopping in his car or motor home and taking off to parts unknown. They would literally say to each other every time “Off on another adventure!” From excavating a shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico to rafting the Tidal Bore in Nova Scotia, they lived life to the fullest. They loved to cruise and retired to Tucson, Arizona, spending summers in Washington visiting their kids and grandkids. When their family finally convinced them to move closer they settled in Tacoma 3 years ago.
Support, love, belief, strength, determination, perseverance, optimism. These are some of the qualities he possessed. Each word mentioned would have many stories from any of our family about him. One of the many things we will remember are all the familiar “grandpa-isms.” He was quick with a joke and so many old-time expressions that his grandson Luke said he wanted to put them all down in a book. “Take your time going, but hurry coming back” and many more (not all of them PC but always left us with a chuckle).
Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna, his children Tanya (Brian, Zachary and Lucas), and Jeffrey (Denise, Jessica and Jacob), his sister Roberta Turlin, Clay and Judy Quaife, nieces, nephews, cousins and more. He said to all who would listen that he had the best kids and grandkids around.
Although we will miss his love, his smile, and his support; it gives us comfort that he is no longer in the pain he had at the end. We are who we are because of him and he is always with us. We will love and miss him forever or as he said to us anytime we said “I love you” to him…..”love you more.”
He will have a private memorial as was his wish. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association or Franciscan Hospice.