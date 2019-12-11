Shirley Jean Cox Burgoyne died peacefully at her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born October 25, 1932, in Saginaw, Michigan, she was 87 years old.
She is survived by: her sons, David Edward Burgoyne (his wife, Cyntha) and Douglas Jeffrey Burgoyne; as well as her grandchildren, David’s children being Madeline Farley (Josh), Brittany Bowman, Adrienne Brady (Tom), Nicole Colombo, and DJ Burgoyne; Douglas’s children being Benjamin Burgoyne (Kimberly), Liana Burgoyne, McKenzie Burgoyne, and Gabriella Burgoyne. Great grandchildren include Aidan Bowman, Reid Farley, Charlotte Burgoyne, Killian Brady, and Amelia Burgoyne. She is also survived by her first cousin, Henry Bargert, who was like a little brother to her. She was preceded in death by her eldest child, Deborah Jeanne Burgoyne.
Shirley defined herself as an attorney and was proud of her accomplishments in that regard. She graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 1956 with a JD and also received her AB from Michigan’s School of Literature Science and Arts. During her lifetime, Shirley was very involved with---and even instrumental in---extending Women’s Rights as well as parental rights for homosexuals - arguing and winning a landmark case on the subject before the Michigan Supreme Court. She was among the first group of women to enter the Michigan Union via the front door in 1956.
She also championed the rights of the incarcerated later in her career. She lived her entire adult life practicing law in Ann Arbor, although she spent considerable time in Muskegon County, both practicing law over the past decade or so, and serving as Treasurer for her beloved White River Beach Association on Lake Michigan.
In addition to spending more than 60 years as an attorney, Shirley’s other passion was music. She is also survived by Marty, her cornet; and played in the orchestra for the First Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor (where she was an active member) as well as for the Burns Park Players for a few years. Shirley actually wrote a few plays and musicals during her lifetime as well.
Shirley is to be privately buried in Montague, Michigan, later this month with family and close friends. A memorial service is scheduled at the First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor (1432 Washtenaw Avenue) at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020, with a short reception to follow at the church.
