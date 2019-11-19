Suzanne Geyer, a tender, sweet soul left this earth on Oct 27, 2019.
Suzanne was born April 14, 1929 in Big Rapids, MI to John L. Rogers and Hester Rogers. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan for Dental Hygiene. She married Justin F. Geyer and had four children. Suzanne is survived by her son Patrick (Brenda) Geyer; daughters, Barbara Beach and Natalie (Bill) Walther; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her brother, John Rogers and daughter-in-law, Victoria Geyer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Justin; sisters, Barbara Bryant and Hazel Webber; and son, Thomas Geyer.
Suzanne was a longtime resident of Whitehall and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague. She worked part-time as a dental hygienist. She was known for her admiration of the arts; her favorites being classical music, English literature and renaissance painters.
Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Her loved ones will forever remember her home filled with fresh-cut flowers from her garden, classical music playing throughout the house and “Sue” in the kitchen putting the finishing touches on a home-cooked meal. She was a kind and compassionate spirit that loved to gather her family together.
Per her wishes she requests no service. Donations can be made in her memory to Blue Lake Public Radio.