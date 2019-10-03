Although the fall color is expected to come later than normal in West Michigan this year, the Depot to Depot Muskegon County Color Tour promised to provide plenty of color before it ends October 19.
For three straight Saturdays, beginning this weekend (October 5, 12, 19), travel along some of Michigan’s most beautiful scenic drives during the annual Depot to Depot Muskegon County Fall Color Tour. Experience the vibrant colors of the woods, dunes, and water. Drive your car or bike along this self-guided touring route to visit historic sites, enjoy nature, and get your picture taken on spectacular Lake Michigan.
Hours of the tour are 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Those who participate in this free event receive discounts to area museums, fine fall refreshments, and coupons from area businesses. Begin at either the Historic Chamber Train Depot, home of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau in Whitehall, 124 W Hanson, Whitehall, or the Muskegon Union Depot, 610 W Western Ave, Muskegon.
Stop at ten of the 33 designated sites, get your map stamped, and turn it in at either depot. You will be eligible to win two round trip passes on the Lake Express High Speed Ferry between Muskegon and Milwaukee. Free pumpkins are available to children while supplies last and adults receive a free Autumn postcard. Snap a picture along the way and share publicly using the hashtag #D2D19 and you’ll be entered to win prizes daily.
Refreshment sponsor is Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and the Pumpkin sponsor is the White Lake Lion’s Club.
Pure Michigan reported this past week that the Silver Lake Sand Dunes area, located along the Lake Michigan shoreline between Muskegon and Ludington, has just a tinge of color and West Central Michigan won’t have peak colors for three to four weeks.