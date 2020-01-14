Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.