DALTON TWP. – It is unclear right now the extent of 14-year-old Tajen Pannell’s injuries.
Pannell, an eighth grader at Reeths-Puffer Middle School, was taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Jan.14 after being the victim of a hit-and-run. Pannell was first treated at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon prior to being transported.
Superintendent Steve Edwards e-mailed that the extent of the students injuries is unknown, but he is believed to have two broken legs.
Just before 7 a.m.. Pannell was hit while waiting at a bus stop on Russell Road near Tyler Road. There were four other students who witnessed the incident, two of which that were at the stop, and the other two who were already seated on the bus.
Edward’s wrote in his e-mail that the four students have been interviewed by investigators, and are receiving support at school
The rest of the student body at the middle school were made aware of what happened to Pannell during their second hour.
In Edward’s e-mail he wrote, “According to an eyewitness, the bus was stopped with the red flashers fully operational. The car approached from the rear and passed the stopped bus, when the accident occurred. If you are aware of who the person is who fled, please let law enforcement know.”
A press release that was released by Michigan State Police later that day that said there was another person struck by the car – Pannell’s sister. The release indicates that she is also 14-years-old, same as her brother.
The author of the release notes that her injuries were not as serious as her brothers, and are considered to be minor.
People are asked to report any information they can regarding the incident. To make a report people can call either the Michigan State Polic Rockford Post at 616-866-4411, Muskegon County Dispatch at 231-722-3524 or the Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.