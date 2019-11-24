Dr. Sherri Mason (aka “Sam”) will be the guest speaker at the 2020 induction ceremony May 20, 2020 to be held at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, MI. Dr. Mason received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and her doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Montana while a NASA Earth System Science scholar.
She gave a TEDx talk at Thunder Bay entitled the Beads of Destruction, a look at plastics in the Great Lakes. She has studied the amount of plastics in the Great Lakes and her work formed the basis for the Microbeads-Free Water Act signed by President Obama in December of 2015.
Dr. Mason has been awarded the EPA Environmental Champion in 2016, Excellence in Environmental Research by Earth Month Network in 2017 and received the Heinz Award in Public Policy in 2018.
Dr. Mason is currently Sustainability Coordinator at Penn State Behrend.
She will speak on environmental leadership as well as the amount of plastics that can be found in the Great Lakes.