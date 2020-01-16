DALTON TWP. – A 22-year-old Twin Lake man has been arraigned in 60th District Court in the hit-and-run incident involving two 14-year-old siblings who were boarding a school bus on Tuesday, January 14.
Mathew Potter was arraigned Thursday on two charges, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury crash. He is being held in the Muskegon County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Potter was arrested Wednesday, January 15, by a trooper from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, according to a State Police report.
Reeths-Puffer eighth grader Tajen Pannell, and his twin sister, not named, were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a Russell Road bus stop early Tuesday morning.
According to the statement, “Through continued investigation by MSP Rockford detectives and troopers throughout yesterday and this morning, a suspect vehicle and driver were developed [sic]. The suspect vehicle was recovered with damage consistent with the crash, and the suspect driver, a 22-year-old Twin Lake man, was arrested this morning for hit and run causing serious injury and moving violation causing serious injury.
“The suspect is lodged at the Muskegon Co. Jail. The 14-year-old victim remains at Helen DeVos (Children’s) Hospital in Grand Rapids. The incident remains under investigation.”
Tajen Pannell was first admitted to Mercy Health Hackley Campus following the incident, but was transported to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The extent of his injuries were not released, but school superintendent Steve Edwards had e-mailed that Pannell is believed to have at least two broken legs.
His sister only sustained minor injuries.
“According to an eyewitness, the bus was stopped with the red flashers fully operational. The car approached from the rear and passed the stopped bus, when the accident occurred,” e-mailed Edwards on Jan. 14.
In his e-mails Edwards said students at the middle school were made aware of the situation during their second hour classes.
Potter’s driving record shows on May 25, 2015 he was arrested by a Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputy for failure to stop or identify after a property damage accident.
People are asked to report any additional information they can regarding the incident. To make a report people can call either the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411, Muskegon County Dispatch at 231-722-3524 or the Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.