The chairman of the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214 20th annual Giving Tree Turkey Dinner said the event did more than raise a record $4,416 for the White Lake Giving Tree assistance to needy families this Christmas.
“It was a great coming together of the community of Whitehall and Montague for a community cause,” said Lon Lefanty at the check presentation on November 19. “I am very thankful again this year we were able to help.”
Sue Conroy, White Lake Giving Tree coordinator, said “We’re very grateful,” when accepting the check from the Eagles.
Conroy, at the time of the check presentation, said there are 274 families in the Montague and Whitehall school districts identified as needing help this Christmas.
The Giving Tree provides food and gift boxes to the recipients. The food box provides food for a holiday dinner, and nonperishable food for at least a two-week time period.
Volunteers were scheduled to deliver the gift and food boxes on Saturday, December 7. Some businesses, organizations and individuals adopted families and delivered the gift and food boxes.
Lefanty said the Eagles sold 253 tickets to the turkey dinner. Twelve of those were for take out meals.
The dinner also had supporting businesses who had advertisements on the placemats used at the event.
Also, $650.11 was raised with a raffle of a “Star of Hope” quilt made by the St. James Catholic Church quilting ministry.