ROTHBURY – For a second year in a row, Electric Forest (EF) breaks its own record, selling out under one hour from the start of public on sale this morning.
The music and camping festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary June 25-28, 2020 in Rothbury, is well known for the unparalleled passion and loyalty of its fans. Their dedication to attend the Decade One celebration was evident in today’s ticket onsale, with tens of thousands of Forest Family - many of them who attend the festival year after year - securing their festival wristbands within minutes of the onsale, and thousands still in the ticketing queue.
EF2020 will honor and celebrate the unique moment between decades. Electric Forest Founder and Director Jeremy Stein of Madison House Presents says, “The celebration of decade one of Electric Forest not only about admiring the past, and excitement for the future. Most importantly, we will celebrate the present. We will live in the moment.
These times are confusing. Positive answers are found when we listen to each other. This community, this culture, this Family, has become a shining example of how strong we can all live when we do it together. I could not be more proud to be a member of the Forest Family.”
Topping the bill are EF originals The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents), who have performed every year of the festival. Electric Forest 2020 also welcomes returning heavyweights BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, and The Disco Biscuits. New to The Forest this year include headliner Diplo, plus Big Boi, The Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae, and more. EF fan favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus, EOTO, and SuperDre join The String Cheese Incident, BASSNECTAR, and Big Gigantic as artists who performed the inaugural event in 2011 and return in 2020 to celebrate a decade of magic.
Electric Forest is produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac.