Census officials are still looking for enumerators to work for the 2020 Census in Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
Recruiting assistant Lori Coleman said Muskegon County is currently at 60 percent of its recruiting goals, with Newaygo at 60.9-percent, Oceana at 47.9-percent and Mecosta at 39-percent.
Enumerators work to verify home addresses, conduct interviews and educate people about the census.
For Muskegon County, Coleman said she needs to recruit at least 1,200 people for the jobs. She said that doesn’t mean 1,200 people will be hired, since it is expected some people will drop out as time gets closer to the actual census.
The United States Census takes place every 10 years, the first of which was taken in 1790. This year’s census will take place in March, and must be completed by April 1.
Information gained from the census is used to help fund roads, schools, hospital, libraries and more.
Right now the population in Muskegon County is believed to be 173,588. Which if all are counted would be nearly $312 million.
Coleman said people that are economically challenged are the hardest to count, and if not counted the county could lose $47 million.
“We are trying to get connected to community service agencies, cities, and places that serve that population,” said Coleman.
To apply to be an enumerator people can visit: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html
People taking the census in 2020 will now have the option to complete it online.
Using technology for this census will help reduce costs, and reduce staff. In 2010 there were 494 offices nationwide, in 2020 the amount is expected to be 248.