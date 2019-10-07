The 2019 Muskegon Community College EXPO offers an opportunity for high school students to get a glimpse of their future or for adults wanting to enhance their skills by attending the event and exploring the many career pathways offered by the college.
The EXPO takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the new MCC Health and Wellness Center, 221 S. Quarterline Road. The EXPO promises to be a festive, informative, and fun day for everyone with great door prizes, including the grand prize – one two-year tuition-free MCC scholarship.
MCC’s faculty will offer hands-on activities to allow participants to get a genuine feel for what to expect as an MCC student. Also, MCC student service staff will be present to explain important information related to the application and registration process. New this year, regional employers will share facts about current and forthcoming employment trends in their respective fields.
EXPO participants will have the opportunity to tour some of MCC’s newest main campus facilities – the Art and Music Building, the Health and Wellness Center, and the Science Center.