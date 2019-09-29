Area fire departments will be inviting the public to attend open houses in celebration of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12).
White Lake Fire Authority already held its open house on Sept. 27, and Blue Lake Township Fire Department will hold its open house this Tuesday (Oct. 1). The remaining area departments will hold their open houses during the celebrated week.
The departments will start the week on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., with a Fire Prevention Week parade through a route in the cities of Montague and Whitehall.
Blue Lake Township
Blue Lake Township Fire Department will hold its Fire Prevention Week Open House on Tuesday, October 1, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Station No. 1, 1491 Owasippe Rd., Twin Lake.
The open house will include fire truck rides, free food and prizes.
Dalton Township
Dalton Township Fire Department will hold its Fire Prevention Week Open House on Wednesday, October 9, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the fire station, 1650 E Riley Thompson Rd, Muskegon,
Refreshments include hot dogs, chips, popcorn, doughnuts, cider, hot chocolate. Guests can meet firefighters and representatives from the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, Muskegon County Central Dispatch and Michigan State Police. Activities include fire truck rides, bounce house, kids obstacle course. A parade will start in downtown Twin Lake at 5:15 p.m. and head to the fire station for the start of the open house.
Grant Township
Grant Township Fire Department will hold its Fire Prevention Week Open House on Thursday, October 10, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the fire station, 7140 S. Oceana Drive.
The event will feature fire truck rides, the fire trailer and refreshments.
Montague Fire District
The Montague Fire District will hold its Fire Prevention Week Open House on Wednesday, October 9, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the fire station, 5085 Wilcox St., Montague.
The open house will include free donuts and cider for refreshment, fire truck rides, and smoke house.