High water levels affect advance reservations at Muskegon's State Park's Channel Campground
Due to recent flooding and continued rising water levels on the Great Lakes, Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground won't open for advance reservations during the 2020 camping season.
If flooding subsides in the spring and the condition of the campground and associated facilities is deemed safe, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Divsion will open the Channel Campground to walk-in campers on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Unfortunately, flooding will continue to have a negative effect on our park's infrastructure," said Gregory Sherburn, Muskegon State Park supervisor. "Public health and safety are our top priority, and we'll open the campground back up as soon as it's safe to do so. We appreciate everyone's patience."
Once the effects of flooding have subsided, the DNR will post a notification at Michigan.gov/Muskegon stating that the campground is open for walk-in camping and/or will accept advance reservations.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has forecast the Great Lakes to rise to water levels even higher in 2020 than in the past year. This will cause additional campsites to flood and the possibility of some roadways and pathways to become inaccessible.
For the latest information on this and other DNR closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures. For more information on Muskegon State Park, contact Greg Sherburn at 231-744-3480 or SherburnG@Michigan.gov.