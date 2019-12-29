WHITEHALL – One of the final projects for the 2016 bond issue for Whitehall District Schools will soon be completed.
A bid for new flooring for the northwest end of the White Lake Community Center (WLCC) halls and rooms, and a portion of the new Viking Athletic Center (VAC) has been approved.
The board of education has approved a bid from Infinity Flooring and Cabinets of Spring Lake at its December 16 meeting. The bid was for $61,530.98.
Infinity’s bid was the low bid. The bid is better than through the state’s MIDEAL purchasing program which came in at $75,339.94.
The area of the WLCC to be carpeted has had bare concrete floors for over two years, when the previous flooring was removed. The flooring will be for the robotics rooms, offices, hallways, auxiliary gym, large group rooms and classrooms.
A cost savings has been realized through the use of carpet tiles.
Commercial rubber and turf flooring will be used for the golf room and storage.