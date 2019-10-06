FRUITLAND TWP. – Shawna Meyer from Natural Resource Insight will be guiding a free nature walk at the Nestrom Park Road Park located near the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd. on Oct.7
Meyer is a forester who has masters degrees from both Michigan State and Purdue Universities. She has also created a forest stewardship program for Fruitland Township Parks and Recreation Commission to follow.
She is expected to talk about the local plants and wildlife in the park during the walk, and refreshments will be provided.
“The field tour will focus on the current status and health of the forest and management activities that were prescribed in the management plan,” e-mailed Meyer
The event is for all ages, and pets on leashes are allowed.
It is encouraged that people where their hiking boots. People interested can meet outside of Fruitland Township Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Afterwards, Meyer will be speaking to the parks and recreation commission at their meeting about the stewardship program.
For more information about Meyer visit: http://www.naturalresourceinsight.com.