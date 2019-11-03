During the 100th anniversary of The American Legion, the Algot Johnson Post #69 Auxiliary will host its 53rd annual Veteran’s Day Tribute.
The tribute will be held Monday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to the program and luncheon held at the post located at 803 E. Colby St., Whitehall.
The guest speaker at the tribute will be Nancy Frye, the first female Post Commander at the Algot Johnson Post. She served five terms at post commander, and was the Michigan District #9 commander, and the vice-commander of the Michigan Department of the American Legion.
During her tenure as post commander, she was the editor of the post newspaper which won the Best Post newspaper in the State of Michigan American Legion five years in a row.
Frye is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, life member of the American Legion and the Air Force Sergeants Association.
She is married to Hughie Frye, a 24-year veteran of the Air Force.
The speaker was involved in many organizations as a volunteer, serving military families and leadership roles in church and military wives organizations.
Her community involvement also include politics. She served as a Muskegon County Commissioner for 11 years and currently serves on the Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees.
The master of ceremonies for the tribute will be Lori Lux, Unit president.
The advancement of colors and retrieval will be conducted by the Marine Corps League Detachment #703 of Muskegon. Members are Dennis Brazinski, Jay Ferguson, Robert Haines and Ted Muskovin.
Tom George, White Lake VFW Post #3256 chaplain, will give the invocation and benediction.
Brooke Berry, a 14-year-old freshman at Montague High School, will sing the Star Spangled Banner a cappella.
A POW/MIA ceremony will be conducted by Cindy Evertson, VFW Post #3256 commander with Tom George.
The 11th hour (11:00 a.m.) observation will include a 21-gun salute by the Post Honor Guard, and taps (with echo) performed by Whitehall High School band members, Caynon Artibee and Molly Karchinski.
The Algot Johnson Post #69 will have its 100th anniversary in 2020. It was chartered in 1920.