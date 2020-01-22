MUSKEGON – West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum and Muskegon Area Sustainability Coalition will host a luncheon forum highlighting opportunities to advance energy innovation in Muskegon County and the Lakeshore on Tuesday, January 28, at the Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute at Grand Valley State University.
Featured speakers include Bali Kumar, chief executive officer of Lean & Green Michigan and Chart House Energy’s Emily Prehoda and Jon Ledsworth.
Kumar will introduce local decision-makers to property assessed clean energy, which helps building owners retrofit existing buildings or build new ones to maximize energy efficiency, water efficiency and/or renewable energy deployment.
By placing a PACE special assessment on a property, owners obtain 100% financing with long-term, fixed interest rates that yield positive net operating income throughout the finance term, typically 20 years. While this important and innovative program is currently available elsewhere in West Michigan, including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, it is not available in the Muskegon area or northern Ottawa County.
Prehoda and Ledsworth will be discussing the undervalued community benefits of solar, such as the creation of local jobs at a living wage. Chart House Energy is attempting to use solar as a job training platform to help transform local communities.
Lunch is $15 if paid online, $20 at event. Learn more and register at wmsbf.org.