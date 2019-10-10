GRANT TWP. – Four motorists were transported to Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon for treatment of injuries in a four-car crash on S. Oceana Drive and Tonawanda Trail at 2:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, the crash began with a rear-end collision and continued with two more vehicles rolling over in an attempt to avoid the original crash.
The report indicated a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by 80-year-old Mary Ray Catherman of 3938 S. 132nd Ave., Hesperia, headed north on the two-lane Oceana Drive, was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax which had stopped to turn left from Oceana Drive onto Tonawanda Trail. The Trax was driven by 34-year-old Alfred Jay Trevino. Trevino had three passengers, Arieanna Marie Currier, age 24, who was in the front passenger seat; Abrielle A. Currier, age 4, and Elijah Allen Currier, age 7, were in child restraint systems in the rear seat. All reside at 1500 Carr Rd. Apt. 4, Muskegon.
Catherman, Trevino, and Arieanna and Abrielle Currier were transported to the hospital by Life EMS.
After the initial collision two southbound vehicles on Oceana Drive swerved to avoid hitting the first two vehicles and rolled over. A 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Bryce Gregory Murphy, age 18, of 115 W. Main St., Whitehall swerved left and rolled over coming to rest on the driver’s side. The driver and two passengers, Braxton Joseph Murphy, age 18, of 115 W. Main St., Whitehall, and Hanna Lynn Kirschner, age 18, of 1420 S. Hilton Park Rd., Muskegon, did not seek medical treatment.
A 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Kaleb Donald Mitcheltree, age 18, of 1554 W. McMillan Rd., Muskegon, swerved to the right and rolled on its top. Mitcheltree also did not seek medical treatment.
All those in the accident were wearing passenger restraints.
Catherman was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to the report.