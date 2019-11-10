A Fresh Hope for Mental Health support group meets at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month beginning Nov 25.
For more information, contact FreshHope@FerryChurch.org.
Fresh Hope for Mental Health® is an international network of Christian peer-to-peer mental health support groups whose mission is to empower those with mental health challenges, along with their loved ones, to live full and rich lives in spite of having a mental health diagnosis.
To learn more about Fresh Hope, visit www.FerryChurch.org or www.FreshHope.us.