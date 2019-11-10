Fresh Hope

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. Much colder. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.