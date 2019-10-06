MONTAGUE TWP. – Historically, the Vikings were known as tough seafaring explorers from Scandinavia.
They explored the New World before Columbus made his arrival, and the days of the week are named after their ancient gods. Vikings are cool right now, and capitalizing on that popularity is the Ragnar Race.
The international racing promotion held its Michigan road race on Friday, Sept. 27. The race began in Muskegon and ended in Traverse City.
The race is ran as a relay, with 36 legs between the two cities, totaling almost 200 miles. Teams are typically made up of about 12 people, who run on average somewhere between 16 and 17 miles over the course of the race.
However, for those “special” individuals, runners can form teams as small as only two people.
“We have had teams as small as two people attempt and complete this event. All our events offer two team types, a regular team and an ultra team,” e-mailed chief marketing officer Inga Johnson.
“Ultra teams have half as many individuals (meaning they run twice as far as a normal runner).”
The race itself is named after a legendary Viking king named Ragnar Lodbrok (Lothbrok), who may be more of a myth than an actual man. People unfamiliar with the race might still recognize the name, Lodbrok (Lothbrok) is also a character from the popular History Channel drama Vikings. His tales served as inspiration for the series first four seasons.
“Ragnar was a king and hero of early ninth century Scandinavia. He was a conqueror, a wild man, a leader, fearless and free-spirited. Actual history may vary from our romanticized version,” e-mailed Johnson.
“In much the same way, today’s Ragnarians fulfill their freedom to roam, to explore, to lead, – a free-spirited desire to get out there and experience an outdoor adventure with friends.
“They traverse beautiful scenery, conquer challenges, and celebrate as a team. They outfit themselves in crazy costumes, deck out their vans and tents and unforgettable stories of this epic adventure.”
One of the stops at this year’s Ragnar Race was the Montague Township Park, 8321 Whitbeck Rd. A racer’s village was set up so people could shop for gear, get something warm to drink, and switch places with one of their fellow runners.
However, this isn’t the first time the township has served as a way point for exhausted runners. Last year it served as a point of interest on the race course, with many of the same amenities offered.
The Ragnar Race began in 2004 in the state of Utah, but has been doing the Michigan event since 2016. Johnson said since its launch it has continued to be the same course each year, but a second course was added this year in Grayling.
“The idea to run an overnight 24-plus hour running relay across the mountains of Utah was a lifelong dream of Steve Hill. The dream became a reality in 2004 when Steve, his son Dan and Dan’s college roommate, Tanner Bell, organized the first Wasatch Back Relay, spanning 188 miles from Logan to Park City, Utah,” e-mailed Johnson.
“Starting small, the Ragnar Relay Series has grown from a single relay in Utah to the largest overnight relay series in the nation.”
Johnson said the Ragnar Race has a fanatical fanbase, and the ethos of the event is to have fun.
“Ragnar races have a cult like following with thousands of individuals actually having the Ragnar mask tattooed on them.The idea of this event is that individuals come together to conquer a feat that they could never do on their own, e-mailed Johnson.
“It is one of the only events that turning [sic] running into a team sport. We encourage runners to have fun, where costumes and not take the event too seriously. In the world of endurance sports, this type of culture not only stands out but creates an event that feels accessible to all types of individuals. Eighty-nine percent say they return to Ragnar because of the camaraderie.”
Registration is now open for their 2020 trail race at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling. For more information visit: https://www.runragnar.com/.