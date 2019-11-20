Fruitland Township may get approximately 65 acres back on the tax rolls if they are able to sell some property the township received when property taxes were delinquent.
The township began the process of selling the parcels at last Monday’s board meeting when a motion was passed to have the township attorney begin the legal process.
Township Treasurer Melissa Beegle, who made the motion to direct the township attorney to create a new legal description for some of the parcels, said she did some research on the amount of acres that may be returned to the tax rolls and provide more revenue to the township. The motion passed 6-0.
Beegle said lots 70-72 and 61-64 of Section 4, when combined, will include 17 acres. The property in Section 8, when combined, will include a little less than 25 acres. And, properties in Section 13 on the east side of Whitehall Rd. (lots 1-12) will include 24 acres.
The Section 4 and Section 8 properties, and the Section 13 lots 1-12 will be offered for sale.
The northern three blocks of Section 13 will be combined with a new legal description and be offered to the Friends of Berry Junction Trail at no cost to be used as a trailhead.