MONTAGUE TWP.– On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Muskegon County Commissioners met at the Muskegon Township Hall to hold a meeting for three of their committees – Community Development/ Strategic Planning, Transportation and Ways and Means.
The hall was packed with people, many apparently waiting to comment on the alleged issue of Muskegon County becoming a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. According to Montague Township Treasurer Tracy Korthase people began arriving at 2:30 p.m. for the meeting, a full hour before the meeting’s 3:30 p.m. start time.
Korthase said over the phone that people prior to the meeting were discussing Muskegon becoming a sanctuary county. The controversy began back in September when Commissioner Marcia Hovey-Wright, district two, made a resolution to re-brand the county as a “welcoming” county.
Friday, Oct. 11, County Commissioner Zach Lahring wrote on his Facebook, “Marsh’s [sic] welcoming resolution was tabled and moved to the community development committee meeting. That meeting will be held October 15th in Montague at 3:30.
“The problem with that resolution is it did not distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. An attempt was made to define welcoming to legal immigrants only and heated debate ensued.
“‘Adding the word legal would take the power out of the resolution.’” I am not confident that she will or won’t reintroduce the welcoming resolution to this committee under old business.”
Some people in the comments section said they would be attending the meeting to support Lahring who was the main opposition against the “welcoming” county re-brand.
However, despite the large number of people in attendance, they remained silent during the public comment periods. This was likely due to the fact that the “welcoming” county issue was never put on the agenda.
In a follow up phone call, Hovey-Wright said when she originally made her resolution she never had the intention of making Muskegon County a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Instead, she said her intention was to recommit to the ideals put forth in the Civil Rights Act of 1968.
The reasoning she said was because of an incident in 2017 with racist graffiti being found spray painted at Muskegon High School. That year the Muskegon Rotary’s diversity and inclusion committee issued a letter asking for support from the community to not tolerate racism in the county.
Hovey-Wright said that letter received over 160 signatures, with both Republicans and Democrats supporting it.
In regards to the confusion surrounding the “welcoming” county resolution, she puts the blame on Lahring who wanted the word “legal” immigrants added to the resolution language.
She said she is working with the Muskegon Rotary on a different resolution, and hopes that the language will prove to be less controversial. Although, it is still not official, Hovey-Wright said the slogan for the resolution will likely be “Love Lives Here.”
The wording is borrowed from the first Love Lives Here event held in 2017 by the Rotary’s diversity and inclusion committee in response to the graffiti.
Hovey-Wright has sparred with Lahring before over Planned Parenthood’s (PP) lease it had inside a county building. Lahring, who is pro-life, supported revoking Muskegon PP’s lease.
Hovey-Wright was the executive director for Muskegon PP in the 80s. She did not vote in favor of the lease being terminated.
Despite, the two seeming to be polar opposites politically, they have agreed in the past. She did say they were both in favor of supporting police officer training for victims of domestic violence, as well as access to recycling by renters living in apartment complexes.