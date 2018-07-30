MONTAGUE – City officials met with members from the Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) to discuss the future of the busing program in the White Lake Area.
The bus route which runs from North Muskegon to Montague began in 2015 as part of the Muskegon Area Regional Connection (MARC) pilot program. City manager Jeff Auch said Montague is interested in continuing a bus program. He said he could not speak for Whitehall.
Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler was on vacation at the time of the meeting.
